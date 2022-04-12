Tigers make up ground on Buckeyes with defensive end target

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall got the chance to make a pitch to one of their top defensive end targets Monday, and that target came away with a lot to think about.

AJ Hoffler (6-5, 245) is a 4-star 2023 end out of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy who has offers from teams like Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Penn State among others. Ohio State has had the lead for Hoffler, but Monday’s visit did a lot to cut into it.

“Clemson is real close to being even with Ohio State,” Hoffler said. “I wouldn’t say there’s really that much of a gap anymore. I’m really high on Clemson after today, or even higher on Clemson after today. I think Clemson is in a really good spot with me and my family. Both my parents like Clemson a bunch. I know Clemson is in a really good spot with me. I’m taking my official there in June on the third through fifth. That’s what I set up today.”

Hoffler has visited Clemson before. This time he brought his mother with him, and the focus of the visit was really about letting her experience the program and the school for the first time. But he also got in some quality time with the coaches.

“I got to watch some film of the spring and talk to Coach Swinney for a while,” Hoffler said. “It was my mom’s first time there, so for the majority of the tour I was just going over things I’ve already seen. As far as spending time with the coaches, it was really good. They were like, opportunity-wise with them losing a bunch of ends, coming in I’d have the chance to play early. They’re taking three ends, so they’ll have a spot if I want to commit anytime. And what separates Clemson from other programs, they didn’t have to tell me that. I know what separates them from other programs.”

Besides an official visit to Clemson June 3rd-5th, Hoffler will also take an official visit to Ohio State on a date to be determined. This weekend he is going to Kansas State to watch his brother play in his spring game.

Hoffler added there are several aspects of the Clemson program that stand out to him.

“The people there, the family vibe,” he said. “It’s not like any other place in the country. The facilities, academics. The biggest thing is probably the people. Football is really good, but that’s not really the main thing. It’s like the people, the academics, coaches and coaching stability. I know aside from this year, they don’t really lose too many coaches, so that’s another thing.”

Hoffler totaled 52 tackles with 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season.