Tigers jump in recruiting rankings, and now want Mike Matthews

Clemson football recruiting is hitting on all cylinders and rising in the recruiting rankings, and the current crop of commits is joining the action and recruiting 5-star athlete Mike Matthews. The Tigers hosted an impressive list of prospects for an official visit in early June, including Matthews, the heralded 5-star out of Lilburn (GA) Parkview. The Tigers have landed five commitments since that June visit, and now those prospects are turning their attention to landing Matthews. According to 247Sports, Matthews is ranked as the No. 10 player nationally, the No. 3 overall wide receiver and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia. Where do the Tigers stand with Matthews? He’s done his due diligence, and it looks like a battle with Tennessee and Southern Cal. I reached out to a source in Georgia Tuesday evening, and he had this to say. “I know the family really likes Clemson,” he said. “Mike is into a lot of that Hollywood stuff, so Southern Cal is selling that. Tennessee is telling him how they will use him in that offense. A lot of people close to him say they all like Clemson but wouldn’t be surprised if he picks Tennessee or Southern Cal.” So, nobody really knows because Matthews plays it close to the vest, and Clemson’s commits are taking matters into their own hands with the hashtag “WeWantMike.” Five-star linebacker commit Sammy Brown tweeted to Matthews “HOME” with a Tiger and the hashtag and others have followed suit. @mike1matthews HOME🐅 https://t.co/GJD3N3Km0h — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 26, 2023 Clemson received its 13th pledge for the 2024 recruiting cycle Tuesday afternoon when 4-star safety Ricardo Jones announced at his school. Clemson has 12 commitments from the 2024 class and the Tigers also have commitments from five-stars in wide receiver Bryant Wesco of Midlothian, Texas and Brown, who is from Jefferson, Georgia, in contending for another Top 10 class. Other four-star players committed to Clemson are tight end Christian Bentancur from Woodstock, Illinois; defensive end Hevin Brown-Shuler of of Atlanta; cornerback Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida; safety Noah Dixon of Lagrange, Georgia; and defensive lineman Champ Thompson from Norcross, Georgia. After the Jones announcement, Clemson jumped up to the No. 10 in the Rivals and both 247Sports rankings. On3Sports has the Tigers now at No. 5 behind Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, and Alabama. Clemson still has several names left on the recruiting big board. However, we are currently in a dead period (June 26-July 24). The next big recruiting event will be the All In Cookout after the dead period ends (probably July 28-29).

