Tigers hosting top-tier talent for Junior Day

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson's coaching staff will have the opportunity to impress the region's top junior and sophomore talent this weekend as they are set to host their third junior day event.

One of the top 2024 prospects out of North Carolina will be on hand in 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day. Clemson has yet to offer – that may change – even though Davis was at head coach Dabo Swinney's high school camp last summer and then returned to campus for the Wake Forest game last November.

One visitor who arrived on Friday and plans to stay all weekend is 3-star running back Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery (AL) Catholic Prep. This is Cobb's first visit to the Clemson campus. He is set to visit Auburn next week. He has offers from Auburn, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Michigan, among others.

He is a former teammate of 2022 signees safety Kylon Griffin and linebacker TJ Dudley.

New offensive line coach Thomas Austin is going after the top talent in the region, including 2024 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun of Roswell (GA) Centennial. Calhoun is listed at 6-5, 330, and is listed as the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally. He has offers from all of the big names except Clemson. His offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Michigan, Ohio St., Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among others.

Another big lineman Austin hopes to make an impression on is Kam Pringle. The 6-7, 305-pound 4-star offensive tackle already holds offers from Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech and is hearing from several other schools. The Fort Dorchester (SC) Woodland prospect has plans for this visit.

"I've seen the campus, the facilities, and the stadium, so really, it's the fun part of the recruiting life," he said. "I'm going to take a photoshoot for the first time at Clemson. I'm going to sit down and have meetings with the position coaches and Coach Swinney. I want to hang around Coach Swinney a little bit more and really just get a good Clemson feel."

Five-star athlete KJ Bolden of Buford (GA) is one prospect that the Tigers need to make an impression on. He is looking for a Clemson offer, and he's no stranger to the Clemson campus – he's been a regular visitor at Swinney's camps. Clemson would likely look at Bolden as a wide receiver, but safeties coach Mickey Conn also wouldn't mind seeing Bolden in his group. Bolden was last on campus when the Tigers played Florida St. last season.

Another steady visitor to Clemson has been 4-star tackle Waltclaire Flynn of Loganville (GA) Grayson. Saturday marks his third visit to campus. He has offers from Florida and Florida St., and Tennessee, among others.

2023 Prospects

Jamal Anderson, 4-star LB, Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek

Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star RB, Montgomery (AL) Catholic

Ben Cutter, LB, Denver (NC) East Lincoln

Grant Godfrey, 4-star LB, Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett

Jalen Smith, 3-star LB, Loganville (GA) Grayson

Branden Strozier, 4-star CB, Alpharetta (GA) St. Francis School

Semaj Turner, 3-star DE, Pfaffton (NC) Ronald Reagan

Desmond Umeozulu, 4-star DE, Springdale (MD) Flowers

Rico Walker, 4-star DE, Hickory (NC)

Daiquan White, 3-star CB, College Park (GA) Creekside

2024 Prospects

Mazeo Bennett, WR, Greenville (SC)

K.J. Bolden, 5-star WR, Buford (GA)

Sammy Brown, 4-star LB, Jefferson (GA)

Daniel Calhoun, 5-star OL Roswell (GA) Centennial

Jadyn Davis, 4-star QB, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day

Sterling Dixon, DE, Mobile (AL) Christian

Zion Ferguson, 4-star CB Loganville (GA) Grayson

Waltclaire Flynn, 4-star C, Loganville (GA) Grayson

Blake Franks, OT, Greenville (SC)

Debron Gatling, 4-star WR, Milton (GA)

Zavier Hamilton, 4-star ATH, Navarre (FL)

Luke Kromenhoek, QB, Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military

Jack Larsen, 4-star TE, Charlotte (NC) Catholic

Mike Matthews, 4-star WR, Lilburn (GA) Parkview

Kam Pringle, 4-star OT, Dorchester (SC) Woodland

Jordan Shipp, 4-star WR, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day

JoJo Stone, 4-star WR, Loganville (GA) Grayson

Alex Taylor, 4-star WR, Greensboro (NC) Grimsley

Josiah Thompson, 4-star OT, Dillon (SC)

Fletcher Westphal, OT, Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora