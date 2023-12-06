Tigers hoping to hit it big with Greer wide receiver Chase Byrd

Clemson hit it big with a walk-on wide receiver when Hunter Renfrow made his name as a reliable target and clutch performer. Another in-state product hopes to make a similar impact at the same position after accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers. Greer (SC) 2024 wide receiver Chase Byrd announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday, receiving a preferred walk-on offer November 19th after a gameday visit for the win against North Carolina. The 5-11, 180-pound receiver finished his senior season with 43 catches, 684 yards, 1,190 all-purpose yards, and 11 touchdowns. Byrd collected six offers, including Maryland, Yale, and Columbia, but the visit to Clemson sealed the deal in Byrd’s mind for where he wanted to be. “My recruitment with Clemson was different than most, but it was very good,” Byrd told TigerNet. “Clemson always knew who I was because I’m an in-state kid. I went on a gameday visit my junior year, which was really cool being able to talk to some of the coaches there. As my senior year went on, I got back in touch with them and told them I was interested in their program. They invited me up to a game the following week, and the visit was all I needed. I knew I wanted to be a part of something special, and the family bond they have is like no other.” Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham led the recruitment of Byrd, and Grisham expects the incoming ’24 class to be ready to work and contribute. “He told me they have a special group and special guys coming in,” Byrd said. “I know a few guys on the team now, so being able to play with them sounded great. Coach Grisham loved how I attacked the ball no matter where it was. He liked how a 50/50 ball would turn into a 90/10 ball with me. He told me it’s going to be a great room with lots of guys who want to work, so if I want to work that’s the place to be. That’s what I wanted to hear.” Byrd has made a habit of showing up in big moments, and the in-state receiver is looking for more clutch moments during his collegiate career. “I feel like my mindset is a big thing. When I line up in front of a defender, I always tell myself no one is stopping me,” he said. “It’s either going to be me or them looking bad, and it won’t be me. Another thing about me is that I love the big moments. It’s what I’ve lived for all of my life. I want all of the pressure to be on me because I know God has prepared me for those moments. I want the ball with three seconds left, and we’re down three, because I know I’m going to help the team put points on the board.” Being a walk-on wide receiver at Clemson cannot be mentioned without bringing up Renfrow, and Byrd hopes to leave a lasting legacy similar to Renfrow. “One thing a lot of people don’t know is that Hunter Renfrow’s dad was my wide receivers coach in the Junior Shrine Bowl when I played,” he said. “I remember his dad talking to my parents and telling them I was a talented kid. I also grew up around his first cousins, but it has been cool hearing people compare me to such a great player. My mindset is just to do everything others aren’t willing to do. I know I have to work harder to get a shot, but that’s what I want is the work. I want to push my teammates to be better, and I want to show the world what I can do. I want all the big media to tell my story so that kids just like me know hard work can get you anywhere.” Byrd’s senior season for Greer was capped off by being named to the 2023 2-AAAA All-Region team, as well as being selected as a participant of the North/South All-Star Game. Byrd will arrive at Clemson in January as an early enrollee in the 2024 class.

