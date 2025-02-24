Tigers hope to see a little more Smoke this spring

Clemson is in the final four for 2026 cornerback Samari “Smoke” Matthews (6-1 185) of Cornelius (NC) Hough, and they hope to see a little more of him this spring. Matthews is considered one of the country's top cover corners for the 2026 class. How highly regarded is he by opposing coaches? Last season, only seven passes were thrown his way, and he picked off two of them. “They definitely say the length and the physicality I play with,” said Matthews about what coaches love about him. “Being able to hold people up at the line and being able to be fine when you’re by yourself with no safety help, that’s something both staffs and pretty much all the coaches say they like. They say I’ve got the size to play in any conference in college football.” Matthews is working with a top four of Clemson, Florida State, South Carolina, and Oregon, though others, like Georgia and Penn State remain in the mix. Gamecock coach Shane Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray recognized Matthews early in his career as a potential major prospect, so they got an early jump on him in the recruiting process. “South Carolina offered me pretty early, like my freshman year,” Matthew said. “They’ve always been among the frontrunners just because of that. I have the longest relationship with them. I kind of see Coach Beamer as just like one of my best friends. I talk to him so much, and he comes up to my school so much, you might not think he’s the head coach at South Carolina. You might think he works at Hough, that’s how many times I’ve seen him. Coach Gray, that’s another guy I love talking to about football, about life, really about anything. That’s really with anyone on the staff at South Carolina. You get more than football; you get a family atmosphere every time you’re there.” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed were a little later making the offer to Matthews because of the procedures Swinney follows in recruiting. That might have put them behind others at first, but the Tigers have made up ground. “It’s kind of like the same thing,” Matthews said. “Coach Swinney, obviously I talked to him later than Coach Beamer because of their little rule about offering juniors and all that. Even with all that, the first time I talked to him it felt like I’d been talking to him my whole life. Me and him connected real fast. He’s definitely a great coach. And Coach Reed, he’s like my best friend, too. I talk to him pretty much every week about random stuff, not even about football. We can talk about anything under the moon you can think of. He’s a great coach. Both staffs are kind of similar. That’s what makes the decision so hard.” Matthews has visited South Carolina more than any other school and plans to return for a spring visit. Matthews visited Clemson last year and got in for a visit the weekend the dead period started. He will return to Clemson for its junior day March 8th. He’s also looking at Florida State, Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and some others for spring visits. Matthews views the spring visits and the official visits as crucial in his decision-making process. “Definitely just looking for the overall relationship with the coaches,” Matthews said. “Of course, I’ve been building it throughout the years I’ve been in high school, but I think with the OV, I’ll get to learn the coaches more as humans. That’s really it, just more relationship stuff.” Matthews said he does not have a timeline for a decision, and all of this might carry over into his season as there is no frontrunner at this point. “Nah, I don’t know right now,” Matthews said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a clear favorite. I’d say it changes every week.”

