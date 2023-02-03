Tigers get all-star game platform to showcase skills

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

MOBILE - Two Tigers were in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past Saturday, tight end Davis Allen and defensive end KJ Henry. While Allen did not have any catches and was only put in sporadically throughout the game, Henry stood out and got consistent pressure on the quarterback.

It was not a close game with the Clemson Tigers and the National team beating the American team, 27-10. The game was really a defensive domination by the National team, who set the tempo of the game early on. Henry helped to establish that tempo. While he may not have recorded any sacks, he was consistently getting pressure on the quarterback and his pressure did help his fellow teammate sack TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Further, Henry was also on special teams in punt return coverage and blocking on field goal attempts, showing his diverse skill set.

This game really helped to establish Henry as a candidate who could make a big difference for any defense he ends up on in the NFL. He displayed his speed and pass-rush ability. Unexpectedly, he also got to display his versatility on special teams, which is a great need for many NFL teams who have struggled on special teams coverage. Particularly as someone who is projected to get drafted later in the draft, being able to play on special teams is something that could really help him to get on the active roster for an NFL team for the 2023 season.

For Davis Allen, though, the Senior Bowl did not help him that much. He was in the game for some run-blocking situations, although he did not have as many pass-blocking situations. Furthermore, he was not even targeted the entire game. Allen arguably needed the attention from scouts more than Henry; while KJ Henry is projected to get drafted, Allen is not projected to get drafted. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he ranks No. 19 among tight ends although he does have the advantage of being taller than most tight ends, with his height ranked in the No. 88 percentile for tight ends in this draft. However, he does lack some speed with his forty-yard dash ranked in the No. 57 percentile among tight ends.

East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a great opportunity for college recruits going into the NFL to showcase their talent, particularly for the ones that are not considered first-round talent. Clemson has seven players that have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft with two of them - offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and wide receiver Joseph Ngata - playing in Thursday's Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl was a game dominated by strong defenses coupled with a lot of penalties and numerous turnovers, which didn’t exactly provide the best opportunity for McFadden and Ngata to show their talent. The final score was 12-3, West coming out on top, with all points coming off of field goals. Kicker Jake Moody from Michigan was Offensive MVP while safety Trey Dean III from Florida was Defensive MVP. Dean had an interception in the red zone that was bounced off of the helmet of a West receiver.

Because East was so inefficient, the Tigers in the game were not on the field much. In fact, McFadden didn’t play at all during the game. Ngata, despite the offensive setbacks, had a decent showing. He may have only had one catch, but that gave East a first down. Further, he got some reps on special teams and lined up as a kick returner following a field goal from the West team. Ngata was in the game for all of the East’s offensive snaps in the first half and came back into the game in the second half of the fourth quarter. On the final drive of the game, he was called for offensive pass interference.

Clearly, this game did not help McFadden’s draft profile. He is coming into the draft relatively small in size for an offensive lineman. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he ranks in the No. 1 percentile for his height, No. 7 for his weight, and No. 8 for his hand size. In other words, he is one of the smallest lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. But, his speed in the forty-yard dash ranks in the No. 81 percentile, so he is a bit faster than other linemen. He’s projected right now to get drafted around the seventh round. Perhaps competing in the NFL Combine will give McFadden more exposure.

Ngata was probably the biggest surprise for Clemson players declaring for the NFL Draft. This season was Ngata’s fourth season, but the Tigers overall did not have the best passing attack. Further, he was not the leading receiver for Clemson only having 442 receiving yards, a whole four yards greater than his junior season. He ranks high in arm size (No. 76 percentile), height (No. 82 percentile), weight (No. 89 percentile), wingspan (No. 92 percentile), and hand size (No. 95 percentile), but does not rank as high in the forty-yard dash (No. 51 percentile). With now critical speed is in the NFL, this is something that could hurt him. But, he did get some exposure from the Shrine Bowl and his only catch of the game was a good catch. He was able to beat the defender right off of the line of scrimmage before making the back-shoulder catch.

Aidan O'Connell to Joseph Ngata vs Jarrick Bernard-Converse on 3rd & 8 pic.twitter.com/lYNzsuTMmD — FTB (@anotherFTBacct) February 4, 2023

Clayton Tune hits Mingo on the dig. KJ Henry with the pressure, but the rest of the OL held up pic.twitter.com/UWtaKFWlbk — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 4, 2023

Thank you @seniorbowl I Will always celebrate when ANY goal of mine has been achieved #WhyNotMe pic.twitter.com/U5HG4OuuTJ — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) February 5, 2023

First half #SeniorBowl game standouts:#BowlingGreen DL Karl Brooks#Purdue TE Payne Durham#Clemson EDGE KJ Henry#Northwestern RB Evan Hull#Oklahoma RT Wanya Morris #Kansas EDGE Lonnie Phelps — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 4, 2023

That’s a coverage sack on 2nd down. American OL has been very good, especially IOL. On 3rd down KJ Henry beat RT Wanya Morris to get pressure. Good day for Henry — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2023

#Clemsom EDGE KJ Henry single-handedly derailed that drive. Using his power, ability to counter and win on inside track, and forcing Duggan out of the pocket.



One of the better first halves so far by a defensive player. #SeniorBowl — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 4, 2023

#Clemson EDGE KJ Henry having a really good game so far. Showing off a nice repertoire of pass rush moves — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 4, 2023

Some early impressions from the #SeniorBowl game:#Northwestern RB Evan Hull is a strong runner. Always falling forward.#Clemson EDGE KJ Henry had some quick wins, a couple against Darnell Wright.#Wazzu LB Daiyan Hanley is so patient and balanced in coverage. Never panics. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 4, 2023

Davis Allen, TE, @ClemsonFB



“He’s a hard-working blocker who showed a lot of skill and ability catching the ball.”



Full list: https://t.co/GyUNRmYAsNpic.twitter.com/M7Lziknbxx — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

I wrote in the Senior Bowl previews that I thought Clemson TE Davis Allen was a really good player in the seams. Get rep. https://t.co/P7Iieorklw — Kevin Fielder (@TheKevinFielder) February 1, 2023