Tiger defense has the pieces in place to be physical

CLEMSON – Tom Allen feels like he has a defense that cares and wants to be good. He just has to get them there. Allen takes over a defense that finished 69th in total defense and an even worse 85th against the run. He has spent the early part of spring practice working on fundamentals, teaching tackling, and trying to get his group to the point where it can function. “I think I even said this to Coach (Dabo) Swinney earlier today: I just think there's a really high care factor from this group, which is awesome,” Allen said recently. “And the desire to want to be great and want to be special and want to be an elite defense is really, really strong. Now we got to get 'em there.” Allen feels like his group is making progress. “We got a lot of work to do to get to that point, but I think that's number one. Number two, they practice really hard. The effort piece to me is huge,” Allen said. “It's the one thing you completely control because nobody can decide how hard you're going to play except for you. And then they're buying into that. They're practicing really, really hard. And I think the other thing is we've got some talented players at all three levels up front at backer (linebacker) and in the secondary, but we have to find the best group of guys, and we're going to play a bunch of guys by design.” Allen said that piece – building depth – is crucial. He wants his defense to be physical, and he thinks they are buying into that process. Having Ben Boulware on staff helps. “That's what I want to be able to do and I think that's going to be big for us in games and then throughout the length of our season. But I think those two things stick out the most,” Allen said. “And the final thing is I do feel like that we have a team that has the ability to be a physical team. I don't think we were as physical as we needed to be in the past this past season at critical times, especially against the run. But I think this is a group that is going to buy into that. I think Ben's going to be a big part of that in the linebacker room and then obviously at all three levels as well. So, we're just going to really, really do a really good job of growing that desire to want to be a physical team so it shows up on game day.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!