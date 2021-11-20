Tiger defense feeds off Death Valley energy to contain prolific offense

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson defense did something no defense has been able to do so far this season: hold Wake Forest under 35 points. The Demon Deacons entered Death Valley on Saturday averaging over 40 points a game and with a win, they could have clinched the ACC's Atlantic Division.

Enter the Clemson defense headed by defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Through mixing up coverages and schemes, the Tigers defense held Wake to 27 points, sacked quarterback Sam Hartman seven times, and forced three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception).

The defense came out of the barrel like a smoking bullet in the first half, holding the Deacons to only 10 total yards of offense and sacked Hartman four times in the opening quarter. Wake finished the game with just 36 yards on the ground.

The defense stepping up in another big game for Clemson Saturday helped the nation’s longest home winning streak reach 34 games. Venables said the team used Wake coming into Death Valley with a chance to clinch the division as fuel all week throughout practice.

“Obviously you want to affect the quarterback, and we were able to get a lot of pushback,” Venables said. “Guys were winning one-on-ones and we wanted to start fast against their great offense. Like anything, you go on the road in a hostile environment, and you make them uncomfortable, it affects them. You got to believe it fueled us as a unit and as a team giving the crowd something to cheer about.”

“They were awesome today,” Venables said of the Death Valley crowd. “I don’t know how many false starts they had, but it had to affect them. It was hard for them to communicate and our players fed off that energy. Starting fast was huge and we did a great job of playing complementary football on the front and back ends.”

Seven players combined for the seven sacks on the afternoon, with Etinosa Rueben leading the way with two sacks. Trenton Simpson continued his hot streak of good games on the defense, racking up nine total tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“There’s so much more I want to do to utilize his skill set,” Venables said. “I’m so proud of him and he’s been awesome. He’s gotten better as the year has gone on, and that’s what you want from all your players. He’s a terrific leader and just very dynamic. Some of the things he can do within the confines of what we do, we're always looking to put him in positions to make plays and utilize his skill set. He’s been awesome.”

Saturday was also senior day inside of Death Valley, and James Skalski played his last game in the orange jerseys at home for Clemson. Skalski has been a fan favorite the last few seasons at the middle linebacker spot and has been the quarterback of the Tiger defense under Venables. The defensive coordinator was happy to see Skalski register a sack on his senior day.

“It’s awesome, James has made a lot of big plays for us at home and on the road,” said Venables. “Senior day here in the Valley, it’s so special. He’s meant so much to us. Our locker room, our defense. Him and Baylon (Spector) and all of our seniors, just amazing. James has just been so special, he has that dog that you love to see when you watch him play. He plays with great passion, intensity and toughness. He’s so smart and makes very few mistakes.”