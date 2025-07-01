Tick tock: July is the month football returns to Clemson with plenty of events

I don’t want to rush your summer along, but the clock is ticking. Perhaps you still have a trip (or two) to the beach to make. Perhaps there are family reunions to attend, and a trip or two to the mountains is in store. Today is just July 1st, so plenty of summer remains, right? In our area, we have to register our children for school in just three weeks, and the start of school is a month away. But what about football? When does all of that get started? I am glad you asked. The Clemson football coaches and staff are still taking their vacations and spending time away from the facility and with their families. But the staff reconvenes on Monday, July 14th, with an eye to the Ladies Clinic that following weekend. For us in the media, that means head coach Dabo Swinney’s annual media outing. That will possibly happen either two weeks from today or tomorrow, and it's an opportunity to speak with all of the assistant coaches. A week later, July 22nd-24th, is the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte and TigerNet plans to be there all three days. Clemson, when given a choice, always chooses to go the last day and this year is no exception. The schedule is as follows: Tuesday, July 22 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. (Commissioners forum)

California

Miami

SMU

Stanford

Virginia Wednesday, July 23 Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Pitt

Syracuse

Wake Forest Thursday, July 24 Boston College

Clemson

Duke

North Carolina

NC State

Virginia Tech Clemson begins the season in late August, and that means the Tigers might begin practice in very late July. Of course, late July has long been the territory of the All In Cookout, but that is likely a thing of the past. The NCAA did a makeover of the recruiting calendar, and those changes now reflect June 23rd-July 31st as a dead period (A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus). August marks the beginning of a quiet period, during which you can only host prospects immediately before and after a home game. The loss of the All-In Cookout makes those June official visit weekends even more crucial. This dead period was extended to allow coaches to prepare for the upcoming season and to allow for a break from recruiting activities, according to the NCAA. While there are no in-person recruiting events during this period, coaches can still communicate with recruits via phone, email, and social media. To wrap this up – enjoy the next few weeks, because football will be here before you know it.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!