Thursday Practice Notes: Swinney on the microphone and the blocking pad

Practice number six, in full pads, was held early Thursday morning at Jervey Meadows, something that always happens at this juncture in fall camp to save the wear and tear on the regular practice fields.

We have plenty of notes to pass along from our abbreviated viewing session.

*Let’s start with the yellow (no contact) jerseys. Defensive tackle Tré Williams, wide receivers Troy Stellato and Brannon Spector, and defensive back Myles Oliver were all in yellow. Quarterback Hunter Helms, who has worked with the second team this camp, was in a walking boot.

*Thad Turnipseed, recently of Oklahoma but the man who helped build the football operations facility and helped build Clemson’s social media team, was back out at practice. Word on the street is he is going to start his own consulting company and work with college coaches across the country.

*Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason was wearing a helmet and pads during warm-ups. He had on gloves and a reflective face shield. In other words, it was the first day of full pads, and Eason was going All In.

*Swinney has been using a microphone at practice for a few years now. Swinney runs the entire practice from his microphone and used it a few times to great effect Thursday. One of those times was when the team moved over to start the “Win” drill, and Swinney told the media it was time to leave.

Another time was when the team was working in the tempo period, and freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods blew up a play. Swinney must have said Woods’ name – “Peter Woods!!!” – about ten times. Another occurred at the end of the tempo period when quarterback Christopher Vizzina tried to force a ball into the middle of the field. Linebacker Fletcher Cothran almost had an interception, but dropped it when he tried to run. Dabo called out “Fletcher” several times, saying, “What are you doing? Fletcher!! What was that?!”

*After Woods blew up the running play, quarterback Paul Tyson took running back Keith Adams, Jr., aside for a little coaching, telling Adams he needed to get closer to Tyson on the handoff so Woods wouldn’t have time to get inside. Yeah, that Woods kid is causing all kinds of havoc.

*Only one scout I saw, and he was from the Tennessee Titans.

*During a drill where the quarterbacks were throwing high into the end zone, Swinney grabbed one of the hand-held blocking pads and played the part of a defensive back. As the receiver would go up to high-point the ball, Swinney would launch into him and try to dislodge the ball or knock the receiver down. Many times, it was both, and Swinney would let them hear it when he got them down.

*Andrew Mukuba continued to show up in a nickel role with RJ Mickens and Jalyn Phillips as the deeper safeties with the first team in the tempo drills. Mickey Conn had said this spring that Mukuba likely wouldn't play more of a nickel/cornerback role and return to a safety spot, but the defense still has to try to get the best 11 players on the field and this might be the outcome.

*More Tempo drill looks on offense (some players rotate in and out): First team - Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley (Phil Mafah likely too but not spotted at first glance), Tristan Leigh, Walker Parks, Will Putnam, Mitchell Mayes (Marcus Tate probably too but not spotted at first glance), Blake Miller, Beaux Collins, Jake Briningstool, Antonio Williams, Adam Randall. Second team - Paul Tyson, Keith Adams Jr., Collin Sadler, Trent Howard, Harris Sewell, Dietrick Pennington, Ian Reed, Cole Turner, Tyler Brown, Noble Johnson, Sage Ennis. Third team - Christopher Vizzina, Jay Haynes, Will Boggs, Nathan Brooks, Zack Owens, Ryan Linthicum, Bryn Tucker, Hamp Greene, Misun Kelley, Ronan Hanafin, Josh Sapp.

*I continue to be impressed with the offensive line, and it will be interesting to hear how they hold up against the defense in Saturday’s stadium scrimmage. Big Zack Owens moves really well for such a big man, and he catches my eye every time I’m out there. The Tigers have a lot of good-looking younger linemen with Sewell, Reed, Owens, Sadler, and Miller, to name a few.