The ratings for Clemson players in new EA Sports College Football 26

EA Sports dropped an early release of its college football franchise, College Football 26, at noon on Monday with the full release scheduled for Thursday. The game made its highly anticipated return last season after an 11-year hiatus.

So, while we wait for actual college football, real grass, and real bands, the game will have to suffice and TigerNet took the opportunity at that early look to see how the game developers viewed Clemson and how the ratings for certain players changed for last season to this season.

As a team, Clemson checks in at 88 – Alabama is listed at the top at 89 while Texas, Ohio St., Penn St., Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, and Texas A&M all come in at that 88 number (arch-rival South Carolina is 24th at 82). Texas claims the top offense at 91, while Clemson is fifth at 89. Alabama is tops on defense at 96, while Clemson is 10th at 90.

The highest-rated player for the Tigers is defensive end T.J. Parker, who checks in at an overall rating of 95. Defensive tackle Peter Woods is at 94, while Cade Klubnik, Avieon Terrell, and Blake Miller are all listed at 92. Klubnik is the top-rated quarterback in the game (along with LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar), while Parker is the top-rated defensive end and Wood is the number one defensive tackle. Terrell is rated as the No. 4 cornerback.

Without further ado, here are the ratings:

Clemson CFB 26 Ratings - Offense

QB

Cade Klubnik – 92

Christopher Vizzina - 78

Chris Denson - 76

Trent Pearman - 71



RB

Jay Haynes - 85

Keith Adams Jr. - 83

Gideon Davidson - 83

Adam Randall - 83

Jarvis Green - 78

David Eziomume - 76



WR

Antonio Williams - 90

Bryant Wesco - 88

T.J. Moore - 86

Tyler Brown - 85

Tristan Smith - 81

Cole Turner 77



TE

Christian Bentancur - 76

Olsen Patt Henry - 76

Logan Brooking - 73

Josh Sapp - 72



LT

Tristan Leigh - 83

Ian Reed - 74

Elyjah Thurmon - 74



LG

Dietrick Pennington - 79

Harris Sewell - 78

C

Ryan Linthicum - 78

RG

Walker Parks - 84

Collin Sadler - 76

Ronan O’Connell – 68

RT

Blake Miller - 92

Brayden Jacobs - 76

Mason Wade - 69

Defense

Left edge

TJ Parker – 95

Cade Denhoff - 79

Zaire Patterson - 76



Right edge

Will Heldt - 83

Jahiem Lawson - 77

Ari Watford - 75

Darien Mayo - 74



DT

Peter Woods - 94

DeMonte Capehart - 84

Vic Burley - 82

Amare Adams - 82

Stephiylan Green – 80

Caden Story - 78

Hevin Brown-Shuler - 69

SAM LB

Jamal Anderson - 78

MIKE LB

Wade Woodaz - 87

Jeremiah Alexander - 78

Dee Crayton - 72

CJ Kubah-Taylor - 66

WILL LB

Sammy Brown - 87

Kobe McCloud - 80

Drew Woodaz - 66

CB

Avieon Terrell - 92

Ashton Hampton - 84

Jeadyn Lukus - 82

Shelton Lewis 76

Corian Gipson - 75

Myles Oliver - 74

Misun Kelley - 71

Branden Strozier - 70

FS

Khalil Barnes - 84

Tyler Venables - 78

Ricardo Jones - 78

Joe Wilkinson - 71

SS

Kylon Griffin - 81

Kylen Webb - 75

Rob Billings – 74

Special teams

K Nolan Hauser – 77

K Robert Gunn – 69

P Jack Smith - 64

