The movie had a perfect ending for Cade Klubnik and the Tigers

The movie had a perfect ending. A week ago in Jacksonville, Kentucky scored a touchdown with a little over two minutes remaining in the Gator Bowl to take a 35-30 lead over Clemson. It was the fourth lead change of the fourth quarter, and to that point, a whopping 34 points had been scored between the two teams. Quarterback Cade Klubnik looked up at the clock and then the scoreboard and had a simple message for his teammates. “I think the first thing that I said was, guys, we've been through so much this year,” Klubnik said. “We've had to sit in that locker room 4-4. Why quit now? We've been through so much. We just won four straight. There's no reason to quit now. We're right here in this ball game. Let's go win it.” Klubnik was 8-for-8 for 71 yards on that final drive, a drive that ended with Phil Mafah’s rushing touchdown with 17 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers added the two-point conversion – a dart from Klubnik to tight end Josh Sapp in the back of the endzone – to put the finishing touches on the 38-35 victory. “We did it, and just so proud of these guys,” Klubnik said. “So proud of just the seniors on this team for leading us, the leaders on this team for just continually showing up every single week with a go-get attitude.” As Klubnik stood on the sidelines following the Kentucky touchdown, he resolved to make the win happen. “There's no way that we were going to leave this game with any regrets. Sure as heck I wasn't, and anybody else on this team,” Klubnik said. “We've been through so much this year. I mean, just what a way to end it. It's just so awesome. So awesome.” Senior defensive end Xavier Thomas said watching the final drive was like watching a Hollywood ending. “I felt like we were watching a movie, man. It didn’t feel real,” Thomas said. “It was crazy the way it was happening, but like I said, we always kept that belief. We knew they were going to find a way, and it was just amazing to see them go down and win the game.” Freshman safety Khalil Barnes said he had faith that Klubnik and the offense would get it done. “Cade, he got so much hate this year, and he can say he doesn’t see it, but I know he sees it. We see it and him just continuing to lead,” Barnes said. “Talking to us as a defense, letting us know we got it like he told us ‘I got you,’ and it was just trusting him. We see it every day in practice going against him. We trust him, he trusts us, and just the way he was able to throw the ball on that drive…everybody making plays. It was crazy, man.” What happens in the sequel? Klubnik doesn’t know, but he’s happy to do it with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. “People don't give him enough credit to have to come into a brand-new place where he has never been, doesn't know a soul, doesn't even know the offensive staff,” Klubnik said. “He had to come in and teach every single player the offense. Well, he also had to teach every single coach the offense. That's a lot on him. I told him after the game, there's not another person that I would want right there with me. Just so thankful for him. We're sitting there 4-4, and he just comes in just playing some music and with a smile on his face in the meetings and just never flinches. Just somebody that I can count on. “Just freaking love him to death, and just so proud of him and thankful for him. The way that he has led me and led this offense and led this QB room, that's what's made the difference in my opinion.” Unshakable Belief.



