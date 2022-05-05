The day Chester McGlockton tried to maim Tim Brown, and more stories

David Hood by Senior Writer -

GREENVILLE – The late Chester McGlockton was larger than life in many ways, and when he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame last week, both Levon Kirkland and Tim Brown were on hand to talk about their former teammate and friend. The stories, and laughs, were plentiful.

I didn’t plan on running another story with the stories they told, but the response from the first one was so good I felt like everyone would be able to use a smile on a Friday morning.

In talking to former Notre Dame and Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders great Tim Brown, it was obvious that he still holds a lot of affection for McGlockton, and he shared some great stuff.

TIM BROWN

On McGlockton’s playing ability as a big man

“Once he really got a handle on what was happening as far as all the different things that pro offensive lines can do, it became a piece of cake for him. Because physically, nobody could handle him. Once he turned the motor on and he wanted to get to the quarterback and get into the backfield, he could do it at any time he wanted. And I saw it on the opposite side because when he played with Kansas City, he just killed us.

“I mean, one series, he took us back 15 yards, but he got two tackles for loss and then he sacked a quarterback. But Chester was a phenomenal athlete, but I'm just so proud that he became a phenomenal man before he left this earth.”

On the fight that almost happened

“So, I was a union rep. And I called him Big Boy. So I said, 'hey Big Boy, you need to come to the player union meeting with me.' I'm just walking away from him and saying hey, you can't be ignorant to what's going on here. And all he heard was 'him' and 'ignorant.' And I turned around and he was coming after me. And Howie Long actually stepped in and was saying, 'Chester, what are you doing? You can't go after him.' I told him I didn't call him anything, that he just needed to know what was going on.”

Chester introduced Brown to his wife, Sherice

“I just think that Chester was always looked at as the big guy who wanted to do all these crazy things. But his heart, man, was so pure. And I just knew that there was always a lot of good. Look, I was at a point in my life, too. I'm 24, 25, whatever I am, where I'm looking for a little trouble myself once in a while. So, I think from that standpoint, we got along. But at some point, we both realized that this thing called God, this thing called Christian living, is real. And we were both trying to get there. He got there before I did, but he met my wife before I did.

“He came in the locker room one morning and said, 'I met your wife last night.' I said what are you talking about. So, this went on for a year and a half. I said there has to be a story to this, because if she's so fine and all this and can cook, why isn't anybody dating her?

“So I'm thinking he's lying to me because I know Chester. Anyway, that goes on for a year and a half. And then st his wedding. I don't know it's her and he has me sitting at the table with her. We hit it off, and I have to leave to go home for my mom's birthday the next day and I go to the dance floor, and I tell him I really like this girl Sherice, and he starts grabbing me by my collar. He said, 'That's the girl I've been trying to introduce you for a year and a half.' If not for him. I don't have the beautiful wife I have and the kids I have.”

LEVON KIRKLAND

On Chester and the half-mile test

“You know, we used to do the mile and a half test. And I think it was my junior year, and Chester runs about two laps back, and he’s way back. And Coach Hatfield was furious. And they cut him down to like third string. Which is fine for Chester, that means he doesn’t have to do that much work.

“So, the first game, and whoever the defensive tackle beside me, he gets blasted. And they suspended Chester for like a quarter, or something like that. Chester is like, ‘whatever.’ Then, after about two series they were like, ‘Hey Chester, get back in the game.’ And the dude went out there, and he just balled.

“He was one of those guys, that he was so good that he didn't need to practice. He didn't need to work hard. He didn't really need to work as... I had to work. I had to work hard. But Chester was so good that he didn't have to work hard. It was amazing to see. And they'd be mad at Chester, but then after while it would be like, ‘Okay Chester. Get in the game.’ And he would get in there and just show out.”