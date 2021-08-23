The Bruise Brothers: Spector ready to make one last run at a title

CLEMSON – Baylon Spector knows he has one final run to make, a final season with James Skalski, a few final home games and hopefully another run to the College Football Playoff. And he wants to make the most of it.

Spector enters 2021 credited with 125 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 863 snaps over 42 games (11 starts). Spector is one-half of a linebacker tandem with James Skalski that Dabo Swinney calls “The Bruise Brothers.”

Both Spector and Skalski are finalists for the Butkus Award – given annually to the nation’s top linebacker – and Spector said he is excited to have one more season alongside Skalski.

“Very fun, exciting. It's great to play next to him. Just the energy that we both bring,” Spector said. “The commitment that he brings. The focus that me and him both have out there. Very confident out there-- gives the other guys confidence-- it helps our defense. It was fun, though. I enjoy having them out there. Just getting out there playing with him. It's great."

Spector said the Tigers have plenty of depth at the linebacker spot.

"Those guys have been working ever since they came in and just put the work in. I'm still learning-- we're still learning from each other,” he said. “They're coming along though Keith (Maguire), Vonta (Bentley), Kane (Patterson) all those guys have done a great job just putting the work in, trust the process. Just come out here every day and do the best that I can. They're coming along."

After the embarrassing loss to Ohio State in the playoff last season, Spector the defense is looking to start out strong against Georgia.

“Last year we came out and we got embarrassed. We were out-physicaled last year,” he said. “Just reinstating who we are and come out for this upcoming game. We're excited. We know they (Georgia) are a tough opponent. They are going to be great, they're going to be ready."

The Tigers are excited about the opener but won’t put too much stress on the opponent, even though he hears the trash talk from his friends back in Georgia.

"We focus the same each and every week, but yes, I mean, one of our goals is to win the opener,” Spector said. “That's huge. Coach Swinney's been preaching it. Every year, one of our goals is to win the opener and we're gonna prepare the same, but we're excited for sure. Being from Georgia, some of my buddies go to school there. Had a cousin that played there. Family has Georgia fans in it. So yeah. A ton of people there, man. Here and there (trash talk). It's exciting. I mean, jab here, jab there. Just between me and my buddies-- nothing personal, just having fun with it."

On the defensive line helping the linebackers

"It's great. You've got Bryan Bresee and T.D. (Tyler Davis), you got so much depth and D-End, D-Tackle, dudes are rolling in and rolling out. It's great. Everyone's coming back, so ton of knowledge. Guys know what they're doing. Guys are communicating, and the things we see now will be easier for them. So it's confidence, knowledge, it runs altogether."

On Trenton Simpson

"He's so talented. He can play anywhere. Just lucky to have him on our side of the ball. The kid is gonna be really good."

On freshman Barrett Carter

"Solid. Picked it up well. Savvy kid as you saw him have that one little snag today. Great play. Going out here-- having fun-- got a great head on him-- smart. If he messes up he's okay. Really smart just a talented player."

On Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

“Trotter has been a natural since he got here. Just watching him in the spring, as soon as he came in here it was very obvious that he's a natural linebacker. Great instincts, gets to the ball, finds the ball well. Now let's just continue to pick up some of the details, small stuff."