The Boys are Back: Three things to watch as Clemson spring practice begins

The boys are back in town. Almost. Spring practice in Clemson begins Friday, and head coach Dabo Swinney, the coaches, and players will assemble inside the Poe Indoor Facility for the first official practice of the spring. “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy will blare from the speakers while the players stretch, the song long the unofficial anthem of the first practice of the spring, fall, or a bowl game. We will be allowed to watch a few periods in each of the first few practices (next Monday and Wednesday, in addition to Friday), so we have to make quick use of our time. What will we be watching? New DC Tom Allen Clemson has missed the raspy-voiced Brent Venables and his intensity, which was evident even during stretching periods. There have been a few videos posted of Allen interacting with his players, but practice is different. It’s also different in that Venables would spend time coaching the linebackers – it was his position group – but Allen is now the CEO of the defense and Ben Boulware and Thomas Allen (the son of Tom Allen) will be in charge of the linebackers. How does Allen interact with his players? Does he hang around one position group or will he be floating among all of the groups? I have a feeling the first practice might be just a tad more observational for Allen than he’s used to, but by the second day, he should have a handle on things. Watching the new guy work – and how he works – will be a treat. Transfers Will Heldt, Jeremiah Alexander, and Tristan Smith Smith is a big, bodied receiver who should provide valuable depth. He’s also an older player, so even as a newcomer, he should step right in and begin to find a place. It’s over on the defensive side where we will spend a good portion of our time. Heldt has this big frame and wingspan, and he’s impressive in the highlights that have been shared on social media. But there’s nothing like standing up close and personal and watching drills. How is his bend? Burst off the line? Are his hands violent? There’s fast and then there’s quick, and good defensive ends have both. Does he? Heldt is also the first big-time transfer of the Swinney era. How does he interact with his teammates? Thank you for the support!! @110Society pic.twitter.com/hYYII1WxeJ — Will Heldt (@WillHeldt8) February 25, 2025 Alexander is an interesting case. He’s an inside linebacker, and the Tigers already have Sammy Brown (whose upside and potential are tremendous) in that spot. But Alexander is a bigger backer – he is listed as 6-2 and somewhere between 245-250 – and it will be interesting to see what Allen has in mind for him. He didn’t exactly shine at Alabama, and this stands as a second chance for the former 5-star. Where we go from here will be one of the more interesting storylines this spring. Coaches everywhere With the new coaching rules, we saw Lorenzo Ward floating around the defense last year and other coaches like John Scott (defensive line) and John Grass (offense) plying their trade. Swinney has added Allen and Boulware, and more analysts in Lonnie Galloway and Mike Houston have entered the fray. Players won’t be starved for attention, that’s for sure. And while we will be watching all of these and how they handle themselves, it’s going to be fun watching Boulware once he is let loose on the backers.

