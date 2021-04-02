Texas QB commit Cade Klubnik leads list of visitors for spring game

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The NCAA dead period is still in effect but that isn’t keeping Clemson recruits, both commitments and prospects, away from Death Valley for Saturday’s spring game.

The dead period, which keeps coaches from having in-person contact with a recruit and limits officials visits, is scheduled to go through May 31st. The hope is that the period will be lifted and schools and prospects can see each other in person for the first time since early March of 2020.

There is also hope that head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camps will go on as planned after missing 2020, and with that in mind the coaches have the Elite Retreat scheduled for June 12-13.

However, the Tigers will play Saturday inside Death Valley and several recruits have taken it on themselves to get to the game and meet up for supper after the game. That includes recent quarterback commit Cade Klubnik out of Austin (TX) Westlake.

Klubnik told TigerNet he will be in town early Friday.

“I am getting there Friday morning and then I am going to return home Sunday afternoon,” Klubnik told TigerNet. “I am really excited about it, getting to see all of the other commits. I know we are all going to go out to dinner one night and I think it will be fun. I am really excited about getting to meet these guys and get to know the culture and it will be good to just get together.”

Expected to be on campus are Klubnik and fellow 2022 Clemson commits in wide receiver Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach (SC) and OL Collin Sadler out of Greenville (SC). Class of 2021 quarterback Bubba Chandler is also making his way to Clemson for the game. All of the 2022 commits have said that they plan on attending the Elite Retreat as well.

An intriguing prospect who will also be on hand is 2022 defensive back Jaedyn Lukas out of Mauldin (SC). Lukas has visited Clemson numerous times and will follow up this visit with a trip to Chapel Hill the weekend of June 4th. Lukas is then scheduled to return to Clemson’s campus for the Elite Retreat.

Another intriguing prospect scheduled to be in town for the spring game is 2022 WR Antonio Williams out of Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork. Williams doesn’t hold a Clemson offer and the Gamecocks are making a hard push, so it will be interesting to see what happens after this visit.

As for Klubnik, he simply wants the chance to get to know his future teammates.

“Most of the time I am just going to be hanging out with the other commits,” Klubnik said. “That is my main goal. That and to meet more and more people. And I am going to try and stop by and see some other players that are on the team now and hang out with them a little bit. And then I want to stop by and see Greenville and see the nearby town.”

Klubnik visited Clemson for the Syracuse game last season, but now he wants to take the time to learn more about the campus and simply enjoy the visit.

“I am so excited to see it all again and just take my time with it now and I can really soak it in even more and just enjoy it,” he said. “Now it isn't so much an investigation as it is just enjoying it. I am excited.”

Klubnik said he is also excited about the possibility of returning for the Elite Retreat in June.

“I just know that we are going to be hanging out, but I really don’t know that much,” he said. “I know we are going to stay a couple of extra days and just really hang out. And it’s wrapped around camp, then I would love to work out.”