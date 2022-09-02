Tech's Geoff Collins says Jackets will have to play at a 'high level' against Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins doesn’t have to add any hype to Monday’s season opener against No. 4 Clemson. He says his team knows they know what is at stake against the Tigers on national television.

Clemson and Georgia Tech face off at 8 p.m. Monday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ESPN). Clemson is attempting to win its eighth consecutive game against Georgia Tech, dating to a 43-24 home win in 2015. It would extend Clemson’s longest winning streak in the all-time series and double its second longest winning streaks in series history (four-game winning streaks across the 1898-1903 seasons and the 1993-96 campaigns).

Collins, who is beginning his fourth year at helm of the Yellow Jackets, said his players have to have the right mindset.

"They know what a great opponent it is, they all know the stage they will be placed upon and just the biggest piece is just the daily focus on getting yourself ready to play on a high level and understanding the challenge you have ahead of you and I think that mindset permeates the whole organization,” Collins said earlier this week. “I don't think you have to make it bigger than it is because of great players and great coaches and a great environment, the only show that is on TV, all of those things are in line, but the biggest piece is just preparing every single player at every level, preparing the organization to compete at a high level and that is what we are focused on doing until we get to eight o'clock next Monday night.

Georgia Tech’s offensive line will have its hands full with the Clemson defensive line.

"I think it is arguably the best front four in college football and I don't know how much of an argument it is. They are really good, really good players and they play really really hard as well,” Collins said. “They've got a scheme suited for the defensive line to make an impact Obviously we know we have our work cut out for us and Coach (Brent) Key has worked really really hard developing and making sure the right matchups are the right way and the way we line up is complimentary and we can have some success. We know it is going to be a challenge, they are really really good players, they have depth as well across their front and it is a challenge and our guys know it is a challenge and they have to come out every single day and work to be ready to play at a high level."

The Yellow Jackets have two Clemson transfers in quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and offensive lineman Paul Tchio, but Collins downplayed how much those two players would help gameplan against the Tigers.

"Taisun Phommachanh played quarterback there, very fortunate that we have him in our organization,” Collins said. “Not only is he a really good player, he has been a great member and addition to the organization and then Paul Tchio has come in and we are excited about his contributions as well across the offensive line but just the conversations out of respect, I don't want to put them in a compromising position but the biggest thing is we are just so glad they are a part of our team and apart of our family and we are just trying to get ready to work. I know they have close relationships on the other sideline as well so I just try to be respectful of that and just glad they are both here on our team working every single day at a high level.”

The Tigers have two new coordinators in Brandon Streeter (offense) and Wes Goodwin (defense), but Collins said it’s more about the players than the coaches.

"I think one of the biggest things you look at is the amount of success that they have had on both sides of the ball. They have great players in the organization and at every position on their roster and the things that have been successful, we go through all of the spring game footage as well, just to see any nuances that might have been added or taken away,” he said. “But the biggest piece is the players. When Coach (Dabo) Swinney makes the decision, obviously he respects and values those people that he has elevated and they know the system inside and out and their system has been very successful with very good players and obviously we have to be ready to adjust in-game to any new novelties that may arise that might be different from years past, but it starts with the players and they have really good players across the board."

The Jackets will also have to deal with running back Will Shipley and a Clemson offense that looks to rebound after struggling last season.

“He is a really good player. As we introduced their offense to our defense, it is just the quality that they have at all the skill positions,” Collins said. “The way the quarterback, the things that they are saying about how he has dropped weight and those kind of things. He is a dangerous runner, throws a nice deep ball, runs that offense well, they won six straight to end last season, so we have our hands full. They are a really good offense and have really good skill players and they have four returning starters up front that we have to compete against. The guys understand it and they are working every single day to be ready."