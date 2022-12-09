CLEMSON RECRUITING

Talented instate RB Jarvis Green receives coveted Clemson offer from Dabo Swinney
Jarvis Green made stops at Clemson during his successful high school run.

Talented instate RB Jarvis Green receives coveted Clemson offer from Dabo Swinney
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Dec 10, Sat 07:00

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green grew up a Clemson fan, and now he has the opportunity to play for his dream school.

Green is the 2023 3-star running back who led Dutch Fork High School to a Class 5A state championship last weekend. His big performance led to offers from Virginia Tech and Clemson, and he decommitted from James Madison on Friday afternoon less than 12 hours after announcing the Clemson offer.

Green fashioned a standout senior season in which he rushed for 2,272 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns in 13 games. Green had 290 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Dutch Fork’s 47-10 win over Fort Dorchester in the Class 5A state championship game on Dec. 3. He finished his senior season with 3,075 total yards and 41 touchdowns and leaves Dutch Fork with the second most career rushing yards and touchdowns in school history.

The first two Power 5 offers rolled in afterward.

“To get that offer from Virginia Tech and the offer from Clemson, it means a lot,” Green told TigerNet. “I put in that work for it and my stats show it, but it's just not just me that puts in the work. It's really my teammates that helped get me this far because without them and their support, I wouldn't be here. Or TK (head coach Tom Knotts) going to interviews and boosting me with the media and telling people I'm a great player.”

Green didn’t have Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s number in his phone, but he still picked up the number with the 864 area code. He’s glad he did.

“Coach Dabo called me last night and told me that I was a great player that he wanted to offer me,” Green said. “My reaction to it was just me being excited because it's like Clemson has always been my dream school. I didn’t have his number in my phone, but when he told me who it was, I was kind of shocked.

“My family was pretty excited. I was just shocked that I had the offer and for it to come from him was very exciting. So it's all just exciting and we were just celebrating it together.”

What is the next step in Green’s recruitment?

“Just signing day, basically,” he said. “First, I have to focus on the Shrine Bowl for a little bit for this whole weekend, and then on December 21 I will sign to a school wherever I want to go. I just have to narrow down my options right now.”

What stands out about Clemson?

“Just the brotherhood and the family-like environment and the fans,” Green said. “All of the fans are truly great because I grew up with Clemson fans and going to all the games. Clemson is a great environment.”

What kind of running back would the Tigers be getting? Green laughed and said Clemson fans might recognize his playing style.

“A great running back with the vision, the patience just come in from day one and just work and just to earn a spot on the team,” Green said. “Just because I've been in a great system. And people compare me to Travis Etienne. I get that a lot. The way we run and the patience we have and how we find the hole and make a play when the team needs it.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
TigerNet Podcast: The Cade Klubnik era begins
TigerNet Podcast: The Cade Klubnik era begins
Tigers take on Loyola Chicago in Atlanta showcase
Tigers take on Loyola Chicago in Atlanta showcase
Clemson defensive lineman named to FWAA All-America team
Clemson defensive lineman named to FWAA All-America team
Clemson offers 2024 Arkansas QB
Clemson offers 2024 Arkansas QB
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 125 Recruits (106 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 16) Author
spacer TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 u2mfl
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 Zayne411
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 ESSOCU
spacer We haven't had a RB committ in a couple of years
 Neal in NC®
spacer RB recruiting has been really bad the last couple of years
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 shirleyb
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 CUnext
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 HKYTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Talented instate RB receives coveted Clemson offer from head coach Dabo Swinney
 tigerpsy
spacer Yet another kid who says Clemson is his "DREAM SCHOOL".
 76er®
spacer Re: Yet another kid who says Clemson is his "DREAM SCHOOL".
 Clemgalalways®
Read all 16 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest