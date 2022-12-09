Talented instate RB Jarvis Green receives coveted Clemson offer from Dabo Swinney

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green grew up a Clemson fan, and now he has the opportunity to play for his dream school.

Green is the 2023 3-star running back who led Dutch Fork High School to a Class 5A state championship last weekend. His big performance led to offers from Virginia Tech and Clemson, and he decommitted from James Madison on Friday afternoon less than 12 hours after announcing the Clemson offer.

Green fashioned a standout senior season in which he rushed for 2,272 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns in 13 games. Green had 290 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Dutch Fork’s 47-10 win over Fort Dorchester in the Class 5A state championship game on Dec. 3. He finished his senior season with 3,075 total yards and 41 touchdowns and leaves Dutch Fork with the second most career rushing yards and touchdowns in school history.

The first two Power 5 offers rolled in afterward.

“To get that offer from Virginia Tech and the offer from Clemson, it means a lot,” Green told TigerNet. “I put in that work for it and my stats show it, but it's just not just me that puts in the work. It's really my teammates that helped get me this far because without them and their support, I wouldn't be here. Or TK (head coach Tom Knotts) going to interviews and boosting me with the media and telling people I'm a great player.”

Green didn’t have Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s number in his phone, but he still picked up the number with the 864 area code. He’s glad he did.

“Coach Dabo called me last night and told me that I was a great player that he wanted to offer me,” Green said. “My reaction to it was just me being excited because it's like Clemson has always been my dream school. I didn’t have his number in my phone, but when he told me who it was, I was kind of shocked.

“My family was pretty excited. I was just shocked that I had the offer and for it to come from him was very exciting. So it's all just exciting and we were just celebrating it together.”

What is the next step in Green’s recruitment?

“Just signing day, basically,” he said. “First, I have to focus on the Shrine Bowl for a little bit for this whole weekend, and then on December 21 I will sign to a school wherever I want to go. I just have to narrow down my options right now.”

What stands out about Clemson?

“Just the brotherhood and the family-like environment and the fans,” Green said. “All of the fans are truly great because I grew up with Clemson fans and going to all the games. Clemson is a great environment.”

What kind of running back would the Tigers be getting? Green laughed and said Clemson fans might recognize his playing style.

“A great running back with the vision, the patience just come in from day one and just work and just to earn a spot on the team,” Green said. “Just because I've been in a great system. And people compare me to Travis Etienne. I get that a lot. The way we run and the patience we have and how we find the hole and make a play when the team needs it.”