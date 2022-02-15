Talented DC defensive end sees Clemson as fit for his ability, ready for visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe is set to make his first visit to Clemson next month, and while he already has a good idea about what Clemson has to offer, he also has a long list of what he wants to accomplish on the visit.

The 6-3, 240-bound strongside defensive end hails from Washington (DC) St. John's currently holds 25 offers from Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, among others. Ogjiebe is eyeing a summer commitment.

St. John's drew a visit from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall during last month's recruiting period, and Ojiegbe said he and Hall talk almost weekly.

"I hear a lot from them every week," Ojiegbe told TigerNet Monday evening. "Coach Lemanski came to my school during the live recruiting period. Coach Lemanski is recruiting me the most. I'm excited to go down there and see the coaches and everything."

While Ojiegbe doesn't have an offer from Clemson yet, he hopes that will change during his visit on March 5.

"Hopefully, when I get down there," Ojiegbe said. "They want me to come down to the school. Coach Lemanski likes my film and how I play. He thinks I fit into his game pretty good. I run a 4.3 and can be an every-down strongside defensive end. I also play weakside on run downs, so it definitely fits my playing style. I hope I get an offer when I go down there."

Ojiegbe is looking forward to seeing Clemson on the practice field and how new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and Hall operate.

"Just watch a practice and see how they train," he said. "I want to see how they coach the players at that position, what he wants out of his players, what the main emphasis in their defense is. I want to really get a feel for Coach Lemanski. I want to meet Coach Dabo Swinney and get to know him. I want to learn about their culture, about the school, what he expects of me, how I fit in his scheme, and how I can better they can better my game and help me."

Ojiegbe is a former teammate of Clemson defensive tackle Tré Williams, who serves as a mentor for him on and off the field.

"He tells me good things (about Clemson)," Ojiegbe said. "He talks about how they work and how they're going to better your game. Me and Tré have been good friends since high school. I look up to him and want to work hard because of him. He told me to keep my head down, grind and prove to people what I can do. I've always been an underdog, so I look up to Tré. He's always given me good advice."

Williams played most of the 2021 season injured, and Ojiegbe said that is just a testament to the type of player and person he is.

"Tré had a great season," he said. "He was hurt the majority of the season, and he never complained. He went out there and played his game, and I respect him for that. He put his team ahead of himself. He could've sat out, but he went out there and continued to produce. There were a lot of injuries on that d-line. He still went out there and did his job and produced. He earned a lot of respect and had a great season."