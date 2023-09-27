Syracuse head coach not buying the narrative that Clemson isn't championship caliber

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson travels to New York to take on Syracuse this weekend, and the roles are reversed. It’s the Orange who are undefeated, while the Tigers have struggled to 2-2 out of the gate. But Orange head coach Dino Babers isn’t buying the narrative that Clemson has slipped. Syracuse has started the season with four straight wins for the second consecutive season. It's the first time the Orange have accomplished the feat since the 1959 and 1960 campaigns. Clemson is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the ACC for the first time since the 2010 season following last Saturday’s loss to Florida St. The teams meet on Saturday in a noon kickoff in the JMA Wireless Dome in front of a national audience on ABC. Babers held his press conference earlier this week to preview the game, and he said Clemson is still one of the best teams in the country. "I think they are still a championship-caliber team," Babers said. "They were six or 12 inches from winning the game this week (against Florida State). Beat them in every statistical category. They beat Duke in every statistical category. This is what they are. This is a championship, big-time football team coming in." Syracuse has defeated just one Power Five opponent – a 35-20 victory at Purdue – and has wins over Colgate, Western Michigan, and last week’s victory over Army. Next up is Homecoming against Clemson. "First of all, excited about having the opportunity to get that win [against Army]," Babers said. "Excited about our next opponent, obviously, Clemson. Orange Out, Homecoming – all the same weekend. We're expecting a huge crowd, and I know they will be in the right frame of mind for the Clemson Tigers." Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have been decided by six points or less, including last season's contest on the Tigers' home field that came down to the final possession. Syracuse last beat Clemson in 2017 in the JMA Dome by a score of 27-24. "We like playing those guys," Babers said. "We know they're the best. It gives you an opportunity to go against the best. "It's the physicality," Babers continued. "If you don't match their physicality, you can't compete with them. It comes at a huge cost. There's going to be pain, and you're going to have to battle through it." Babers said the coaches won’t have an issue motivating their team. “I think the team has exactly the right attitude,” Babers said. “The coaches will lay out the game plan. We will do actually almost nothing when it comes to motivation this week. They enjoy playing this team, and we always get the best out of that team when we play ‘em.” Syracuse will open conference play at home for the second straight year. Last season, the Orange defeated Louisville, 31-7, in the season opener. Babers to repeat that success again on Saturday. "It gives us an opportunity to be 1-0 in conference," Babers said. "These guys are the same champions that they've always been. There's a reason why they've won so many championships and they've been in final fours (Playoff). Their athletes are different, their amenities are different. I'm sure they're going to come in here, and they're going to bring a bunch of fans. There's going to be two types of orange in the Dome, hopefully, it's more our color than theirs."

