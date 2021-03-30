Swint making the most of his move to defensive end

David Hood by Senior Writer -

At a Nike Combine in Georgia two years ago next month, I watched Kevin Swint run through several drills with a Nike coach from California. A few minutes into the drill, the coach turned to me with a smile and said that Swint had the body and the burst to be a defensive end at the next level. If that is what defensive coordinator Brent Venables wanted.

As it turns out, it’s exactly what Venables wants.

Swint enters 2021 having previously played 35 snaps over 10 games and is credited with three tackles (0.5 for loss) and a half-sack as a true freshman in 2020.

The former 4-star was a pass rusher extraordinaire in high school, a four–year starter who recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles. Swint was also an outstanding leader who was a three-time captain as voted by his teammates.

He played linebacker for the Tigers last year but has played mainly at defensive end in the last half of spring practice.

“I think Coach Venables caught me one morning and just asked me would I be interested in cross-training at end," Swint said. "I was willing to do that to make the team better. I've been kind of taking most of my reps at defensive end. I haven't really taken too many reps at linebacker. It's really where I been playing most of the spring."

Swint said he played some defensive end in high school, so the move wasn’t entirely new. However, he is still making adjustments.

"I think my sophomore season toward the middle of it, we went to a four-man front,” he said. “That's when I started playing a lot more with my hand in the dirt. At D-End, things are happening way, way faster than they happen at linebacker. At linebacker, I think we get a little more split time to evaluate things, but at D-End it's like right then and there. And you got to use your eyes more. That's one thing I had to improve on, using my eyes and hand placement, just stuff like that."

Swint knows there is a lot to work on.

"I feel like I still have room for improvement," Swint said. "There's never a perfect day so there's always room for improvement. But I feel like I have been making a little bit of progress. You know, just keep watching film and keep getting better as spring goes along."

Swint has plenty of good players to watch during practice – Myles Murphy excelled as a freshman last season, Xavier Thomas and KJ Henry are former 5-stars, and Justin Mascoll has played atop the depth chart this spring.

"I really try to take advice from our guys like Justin Mascoll, Myles Murphy, from K.J. Henry," Swint said. "They have been kind of helping me watching film and stuff and stuff like that, catching me up, helping me learn on the fly. Those guys really been holding me accountable."