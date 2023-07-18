Swinney wants to see his program take a step forward this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Football season is finally here, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Tuesday for close to an hour to preview the upcoming season. The local media group was allowed to speak with all of the assistant coaches in the morning, and following lunch, it was Swinney’s turn. He started by saying that only two of the 135 players have negative accountability points and that this team has been focused all summer. Those focused includes quarterback Cade Klubnik. “He’s off and running. He’s had a great summer. He’s a gym rat,” Swinney said of Klubnik. “He’s here all the time. He’s no question a guy that I think has a chance to be a great, great player not only in this league but in the country. Just got to go do it. He physically has come a long way. He was 176 when he first arrived and I think he was 203 or 204 the other day when I looked at it. He's in a really good place physically and now he's got a year of experience under his belt." Swinney said the team improved last season but needs to take the next step in 2023. "We took a good step forward last year, but we have more we want to do as we build back toward the top of the mountain,” he said. There was mostly good news on the injury front. Safety Tyler Venables suffered a hip labrum and had surgery Monday. The coaches hope to redshirt Venables this season but put him on the James Skalski Plan (redshirted in 2018 and played in the closing games of the season) or hopefully have him healthy enough to play games at the end of the season without it affecting his eligibility. Four other players - Tré Williams, Bubba McAtee, Hamp Greene, and Myles Oliver - are all slated to be back by mid-August. Swinney said they wanted to bring Williams along slowly after shoulder surgery. *There isn’t a timetable on choosing a left tackle. They could let Tristan Leigh play there or move Marcus Tate to tackle and let Mitchell Mayes play left guard. Swinney said they obviously don’t want to get to the Wednesday before the Duke game and not know, but they are determined to play the best five. "But who are the best five? We have a lot of versatility and experience in our group,” Swinney said. “Is it Mitchell Mayes at left guard and bumping Marcus Tate out (to left tackle)? Is it Tristan at left tackle? There are so many scenarios that could play out. Regardless of who runs out there as the first five, I think you'll see us play probably ten guys a game minimum. When is the last time that happened? I'd be surprised if we don't play 10, 11 guys at offensive line per game in any situation. To know we're going to have that kind of depth bodes well for us down the stretch of the season." *There was plenty of discussion about Garrett Riley and his offense, and Swinney said the most significant part of the hire was bringing confidence back into the program. "Kind of a reset, if you will. Biggest thing is I just feel a reinstilled confidence,” he said. “Sometimes you need that. I've said, we don't always have to be the best, but we have believe we're the best. These guys have kind of re-gained their confidence in what we're doing and why." *Swinney was asked about the rise of Florida State and whether the media picking the Seminoles can motivate the Tigers. "End of the day, the external opinions and narratives can be fuel for the fire, but it can't be the fire because they're up and down based on whatever the narrative is. It's about us,” he said. “I have no problem with other teams being talked about as being great because they've earned it. Florida State will definitely be a team that has a say in who wins this league."

