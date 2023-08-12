Swinney updates QB depth chart after Helms injury, says Klubnik solid in scrimmage

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik had a solid first scrimmage as the Tigers’ starter, and backup Paul Tyson is now taking second-team reps due to a foot injury to Hunter Helms. Clemson’s offense features Klubnik as the starter, and he led the first-team group in Saturday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. He had one big mistake that cost his team six points when defensive end Cade Denhoff dropped into zone coverage, intercepted Klubnik, and returned it for a touchdown. “He did good. He had one bad play and it’s more, I would really say a good play by the defense. They had a great call on a zone blitz and he just didn’t see the end dropping, (Cade) Denhoff got him one,” Swinney said. "Cade had a nice day. He’s just a very steady man, he’s a high energy guy and you always feel like you’ve got a chance when he’s out there on the field. Some beautiful throws. Some really, really beautiful throws, made a couple of nice plays where he extended the play. He’s in a really good place mentally and physically. He certainly had a couple that he’d like to have back, but overall, a solid first day.” Backup Hunter Helms is in a walking boot and might be out for a few weeks dealing with a sprained foot. That moves Paul Tyson into the backup role because the coaches still want to redshirt freshman Christopher Vizzina. “I don't know how long he's out. It's all intact,” Swinney said of Helms. “It's not anything I think is long-term or anything like that. I think Paul Tyson would be the backup right now. CV is coming, but Paul is a fifth-year guy and he has a lot of knowledge. Three years at Alabama, a year at Arizona St., and he's been exposed to a lot. Just knowledge-wise would be the bridge guy right now.” A long-term injury to Klubnik would change that thinking, and Vizzina would likely get his chance to play. “But if we had some type of long-term deal and something happened to Cade, then that changes everything when it comes to CV,” Swinney said. “But just as the next guy and what we're trying to do, that's what we brought Paul here for. We want to try and hold CV if we can, and it would probably take something happening to Cade to change that. We feel good about Hunter, and we feel good about Paul.” Tyson joined Clemson via transfer in December 2022 after stints at Alabama (2019-21) and Arizona State (2022). He has appeared in 15 career games, including 14 at Alabama and one at Arizona State, completing 10-of-16 career passes for 150 yards. “He is a very knowledgeable guy. He and Hunter are similar, he doesn't run like Cade or like CV, but he has a good understanding and knows when to get rid of the ball and good command of what we're doing,” Swinney said. “And then Trent Pearman, he had the best drive of the day today. He kind of sparked the offense. He is just a kid that has some moxie, he has a little moxie and gamesmanship to him.”

