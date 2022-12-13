Swinney updates opt-outs, bowl schedule, and transfers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Tigers are back at it, with a busy schedule leading up to the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media before Tuesday’s practice to catch up on events that have transpired since the victory over North Carolina in the bowl game.

"Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure,” Swinney said. “Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.

"Our guys are in finals so we're having to meet and practice around finals. Today and Wednesday is a combination of finals, meetings, practice, recruiting, you name it. Thursday is a heavy finals day and we're out recruiting. Graduation ceremonies on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. We arrive in Miami on Christmas Day. Then we'll try to have a normal week down there. Basically, Christmas Day will be like a Monday for us."

As we reported, defensive end Myles Murphy is headed to the NFL and opted to get an early start on his training by opting out of the bowl game.

"Easy conversation. I think he contemplated things, whether or not he was going to come back or go pro. And then whether or not he was going to play in the game,” Swinney said. “He didn't make a decision on a whim. He's a very deep guy and has a lot of support around him. Comes from a great family. We support the decision and keep moving. He's a great player and will be a high-draft pick and think he'll test well and be a great player for a long time."

Swinney said it was the first bowl opt-out during his Clemson tenure.

"You can agree to disagree (on Murphy's opt-out decision) but still love each other,” Swinney said. “Gave him my thoughts, but it's his decision. High-five him, love him up, and we'll get ready to play."

Swinney went on to say that he hasn’t had to do very much in the past to convince guys to play in the bowl game.

"I haven't had to do a lot of convincing. Guys are here and want to play and are excited about the bowl game,” he said. “These are the experiences, when it's all said and done, that you cherish. But the culture is different; things have changed. More guys (in college football) are not playing for whatever reason.

“Y'all think Nuk Hopkins was a first-rounder without that LSU performance (in 2012)?"

Linebacker Trenton Simpson won’t play in the Orange Bowl after re-injuring his ankle in the ACC Championship Game.

"I didn't think he was going back in the (ACC Championship) game, to be honest with you. Next thing I know, he's tapping me on the shoulder saying he's got to go back in,” Swinney said of Simpson. “They rubbed some dirt on it, taped it up, and he finished. I have a great appreciation for him for that. It would have been easy to stay on the sideline. Fortunately he's not going to have to have surgery. Thought he might have to have tightrope surgery."

Swinney declined to inform the media if Simpson was going pro, even though it is his expected route.

"I'll let him do that. But I know what he's going to do,” Swinney said.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is in the transfer portal, wanted to stay with the team through the Orange Bowl.

"It's a consequence of the rules, the way they are right now (in regards to timing). He really didn't want to leave (Clemson). He really wanted to go pro, but he really just needs another year (in college),” Swinney said. “He really wanted to finish (the bowl). He wanted to play and be there with his team. But the way the rules are set up, he's got a small window to figure out where he wants to be. It kind of is what it is. Thankful for DJ and love him and appreciate him.

“He's a graduate of Clemson and has been one of the greatest kids and most respected leaders to come through here. He's been a great ambassador of Clemson. Know he's going to do great things. He's got a lot of great football ahead him. Proud of Cade (Klubnik) and how he's grown and developed. He's had a front-row seat to see the good and the bad of what it's like to be a quarterback at this level. Excited to see him on this stage in his first start."