Swinney updates injuries, says crowd will play a huge role Saturday

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s preparation for Florida State is almost complete, and as the wait for high noon on Saturday continues, head coach Dabo Swinney wants to make sure the Clemson fans know the part they are asked to play when the Seminoles come calling. Clemson plays host to Florida St. at noon Saturday (ABC). “I don’t have any doubt the Tigers are going to show up,” Swinney said. “I don't have any doubt that the Tigers are going to show up. This will be an electric atmosphere. This is Clemson and Florida State. This is a huge, huge match-up in the Valley. Last week, the game I know was a night game, but the crowd was awesome for Florida Atlantic. It was a great crowd for Charleston Southern with a lot of energy. That is what makes Clemson special. Our fans show up, and they are passionate. I expect there to be a ton of juice. A loud home field advantage. That is the expectation. They are always the difference. A loud noise in the Valley is a factor for sure.” *Swinney said kicker Jonathan Weitz, pulled out of Charleston a few days ago, is still on track to start Saturday. “He’s been solid,” Swinney said. He was then asked if they were comfortable with Weitz 45-yards and in. “I don’t know if comfortable is the word, but we’re ready. Ready if needed. *Starting right guard Walker Parks returned to practice Tuesday but was held out Wednesday. “He’s lower body,” Swinney said of Parks' injury area. “He did practice yesterday and kind of held him a little bit today. So as I said, he’s been kind of day-to-day.” Safety Andrew Mukuba is still considered day-to-day after missing the last two games with a lower body injury. *He was asked who has played tall wide receiver Johnny Wilson on the scout team. "Unfortunately we don’t have one of them guys,” Swinney said. “We try to make the best of it over there. We got a good little group of wideouts who do a good job for us." He said if head basketball coach Brad Brownell would let him, he would take forward Ian Schieffelin, who is the “Hunter Renfrow of the basketball team.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest