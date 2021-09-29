Swinney says WR will redshirt, details how NIL has affected locker room

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – A top wide receiver is going to redshirt, and the NIL hasn’t been a factor in the Clemson locker room.

Clemson hosts Boston College (Homecoming) at 7:30 pm Saturday in Death Valley (ACC Network). The Tigers are currently a 15-point favorite.

Head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly Wednesday post-practice press conference, and he said that slot wide receiver Troy Stellato will redshirt this season. Stellato was a consensus 4-star and a National top 300 player by all services. He was ranked No. 135 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Florida and 17th-best receiver in the nation.

Swinney said Stellato, who didn’t arrive on campus until the summer, will redshirt.

"Working on the scout team right now, and we are trying to keep him in the meetings and power hours as well,” Swinney said. “But he came in behind and had a lot to learn. And then he was injured and that set him back and he missed a lot of camp. So, he's going through the walk-on process right now. Has all the potential to be a great one.”

As for the NIL, Swinney said he doesn’t think it’s affected his locker room.

“It's the same for everybody. Our locker room, I don't know of any issues with that. Our guys are great. This is a fun team to coach and an easy team to coach,” Swinney said. “They are focused and they show up every day. They respond. They take ownership of things. They have a will to win that is special and their effort is tremendous. Our extra effort tape, it takes a while to get through it on Mondays. Our guys are playing incredibly hard. I don't think that has anything to do with us jumping offsides, or dropping a ball or not stepping with the correct foot or not running the correct routes. Everybody has the same deal, but our guys have been great.”

*On playing Boston College, he says it’s always a great memory and special moment that he got his first win up at Chestnut Hill. They came together and found a way to win that night. It was a hurting football team.

*On the offensive line starters, Swinney said he isn’t sure. Wants to see who Tony Elliott and Robbie Caldwell run out there. Thinks Paul Tchio was “ok” but inconsistent. He is a tough, physical kid that needs to grow and get some experience and will learn and grow from it.

*Tackles Walker Parks and Jordan McFadden have been solid. Swinney has been pleased with those guys. Parks is very aggressive and gets himself in trouble but will get better and better and better. He isn’t what he is going to be, but has been solid.

*Mason Trotter (broken hand) is practicing every day and does a nice job with the one hand. They hope it won’t be too much longer to where they can free his fingers a little bit. He is practicing every day and staying sharp with the scheme.

*Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei has been inconsistent in the RPO game.

*All losses hurt. It’s tough. They have an opportunity this week to teach. It’s a learning chance for these guys. No one on this team has dealt with losing. He feels like they could have won either game but they have earned where they are. They have gone back to work and they have to go and focus on trying to win this week. They are simply trying to win a game and have some momentum going into the open date.

*Tight end Luke Price is down the line on the depth chart. He is a niche player.

*On tight end production, they need more first downs. Their play count isn’t where it needs to be. They need to get some first downs and get into a rhythm and then the touches for the tight ends will come.