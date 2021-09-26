Swinney says Tony Elliott is "brilliant," has his support after rough offensive start

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney defended offensive coordinator Tony Elliott during his Sunday evening teleconference, calling him brilliant and saying that there is nobody that he believes in more than Elliott.

Clemson’s offense is struggling through the first three games of the season against Power 5 teams, and Elliott has come under criticism from the media and fans alike. I asked Swinney his opinion of Elliott and the criticism surrounding the program, and he said he believes in his offensive coordinator.

"I can tell you this, there is nobody that I believe in more, trust, and respect more than Tony Elliott. This guy just didn't forget football, that's for sure,” Swinney said. “Just like we had bad moments on defense with youth the last couple of years and I'd say the same about Brent (Venables). Tony Elliott is special. He's special. I'm not really concerned about what other people think, to be quite honest with you. I'm here every day. I know who the people are that are involved and what the issues are. Yeah, it's disappointing. We've been really, really good offensively here for a long time. A long time. People are quick to forget that.

"This has been a tough start, for sure. But again, we have a lot of pain and there is purpose in the pain and we will get better from it. People can splinter or stay together. Tough times bring out the best in some people and the worst in others and you find out who is with you. It is easy to be All In when everything is great. And we have to persevere through this. But there is nobody and I mean nobody that I believe in more than Tony. That is the biggest thing I can say. He is a brilliant man and a brilliant coach."

Swinney admitted the offense is struggling and that execution is the biggest issue.

"I think we have to look at everything when you're struggling and not doing well,” Swinney said. “Our number one problem is execution, there is no question about that. We're just fundamentally not getting it done where we need to. It's a combination of all of those things, but I have to get them better. We should be better than what we're playing. It's my job to make sure we get it done and improve. We have a lot of new pieces and some guys not playing as well as they're capable of. It's a missed assignment here or there, sync and rhythm. It's a combination of everything. We all have to do a better job."

Swinney then delivered the injury news everyone has been waiting on, saying that linebacker James Skalski will be fine but defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley will miss time.

"Injury-front. Bryan Bresee tore his ACL. We got some great news on Will Shipley,” Swinney said. “He did not tear his ACL, so he will be back in the next few weeks. We have some other guys beat up but hopefully everyone will be able to go this week.”

Swinney said Shipley suffered an injury to his tibia.

"He'll probably be on crutches for a couple of weeks and work back in after that as far as rehab,” Swinney said. “It could be three weeks, four weeks. All I know is he's going to be back at some point, which is a huge positive because we were expecting the worst."

Swinney said he expects some fans to jump off the bandwagon.

“Oh there will be a bunch that jump off the bandwagon but I would say they weren't All In anyway. Everybody likes a winner,” Swinney said. “There will be some that will certainly judge us in this moment. That's a product of all the success we have had for a long, long time. We all understand that we're not playing to our standard. No one accepts that, but we also have the right perspective and know where we're going. Again, you have to take the good with the bad. And there has been a ton of good around here. The majority of our fans are great. There's no doubt about that. The season isn't over in September."

Swinney then hinted that his stance on the transfer portal won’t change because of the injuries.

“That doesn't have anything to do with our roster number. We were above our number at defensive tackle. We have a number at every position,” he said. “We were above our number at running back. We're not going to have 10 running backs on scholarship here. We manage our roster and recruit to the numbers we need at each position. It's unfortunate that we have had some injuries. Everyone has that. You take what you've got and try to go win with it."