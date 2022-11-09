Swinney says Tigers focused solely on Louisville, likely in all purple gameday

David Hood

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney is finished talking about Notre Dame, and he says his team is focused on only one thing: Louisville.

Louisville is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play but has won five of its last six games. Clemson (8-1, 6-0) has already clinched the ACC Atlantic division title, but Swinney wants to win the title outright on the field -- and he said his sole focus is on the Cardinals.

He’s also confident his team will play well.

"I'm always confident. I’ve never not been confident,” Swinney said. “So why would I not be confident? These guys have always come out and played for Clemson for years and years now. One bad game hasn't changed that for me."

"This is a group that works their butt off every single week. They've responded like we'd want them to respond. Taking ownership, no finger-pointing. Everybody knows what we got to do better, everybody knows what we did really poorly. And again, as I said other day, we focus with the right perspective and go back to work. That's what they've done. So if you're still worried about this stuff on Wednesday, it's probably not gonna be good for you on Saturday. It's all about Louisville."

However, the Tigers have to eliminate the turnovers against an opportunistic Louisville defense.

"It's not as much a concern about them as it is us. We didn't play them the last two games. Six turnovers, you're lucky to be 1-1 in those two games,” he said. “The other seven games, three turnovers and that makes a huge difference between winning and losing. That's one of those things you have to do to win. You don't have to be perfect but you need to win the margin and we've done a pretty good job of that. But these last two games, it's not been good. We've been really sloppy with the ball. And if we do that this week, we will get beat again. Because this bunch is very opportunistic."

The Louisville offense hasn’t changed too much even with a new offensive coordinator.

“They're pretty similar. I mean, there are some nuances here and there but they're a stretch team,” Swinney said. “They're a big stretch team, and they're an influence zone-read team. That's what they do. And it's really good for them. They've got a very experienced OL. Again, a nuance here or there but they're pretty much very similar to what they've been. A lot of shots. A lot of shots off the play-action game. And the quarterback is heavily involved."

Of course, the key to stopping Louisville is defending quarterback Malik Cunningham.

"He will do some things that they're probably over there going no, no, no, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. Because he's an aggressive guy,” Swinney said. “I mean, he will make you play them honest because he will take some chances, for sure. They do a good job of really mixing it up. But he's a different guy. He is not your typical guy. So you got to be very intentional with how you play."

Wide receiver Beaux Collins is out (shoulder) and Swinney said that it presents a big chance for EJ Williams.

“Big opportunity. And, you know, EJ is really technically just a sophomore. He's got a couple of years left. Missed most of last year,” Swinney said. “He was having a great camp and got hurt. He's kind of come back. But this is this is a great opportunity for both of those guys to step up and take advantage of it."

Will Tigers wear orange britches?

"I don't think so. I mean, who knows what happens. I think we're Military Appreciation. You'll see a bunch of purple. That's what you'll see. Should be a great day."

Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus facing surgery after season

"He's next man up and he's really been practicing. He got banged up. He's gonna have to have a little surgery when the season is over, but he's healthy enough to go play. And he's really again practicing well and has kind of moved up into that second spot. So just hopefully see more and more of him as we go down to the finish here."

On DJ’s interception at Notre Dame

"(Joseph Ngata) just didn't find the ball. It's a back shoulder (throw). It was a great throw. And he just didn't locate the ball. But the DB did. It was the right throw. He just didn't see it. He was trying to get his head around, but his head didn't get fully around. If he sees the ball, then he stops before the DB it's a great play. We do it all the time, but it didn't work out. But that was the right throw and a really good throw by DJ right there and that's why we stayed with him.

"The quarterback was right on time. You can't throw it up any better than that. I know he gets all the blame, but Joe's wide open. It was just a bad play and a good play by them."