Swinney says the timing was right for new coach hires

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will have two new coaches on hand when the Tigers play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl later this month. Clemson approved the hires of offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive ends coach Chris Rumph earlier this week, and both are expected to coach in the bowl game. Swinney parted ways with former offensive line coach Thomas Austin and ends coach Lemanski Hall last week. “First of all, great appreciation for Coach Ski and Coach Austin, two guys that I've had lifelong relationships with, with Ski and certainly Thomas Austin, with coaching him and a captain for me,” Swinney said. “Just two people that I love. Coach Ski and I, it was something we talked about actually for a while, and I think he honestly was ready for a change. We talked about what that looked like. We both felt like this was probably the best time. Then just three days in the office there and really just evaluating everything. I just felt that it was just a change was needed, as I said, in the leadership of the OL room, and it was not an easy decision. These are very difficult decisions. But I'm thankful for just the relationship that we have and the people that we have coming in.” Luke last coached in 2021 for Georgia as an assistant after being the head coach Ole Miss previously. “This is a great opportunity for Coach Luke and for us. I've known Matt a long time, and honestly, I was not anticipating making a change there,” Swinney said. “I really did not make that decision until probably Wednesday. I made that decision that that's what was going to happen. I just reached out to Coach Luke just to kick his tires and see if he was interested in getting back in, and he was ready. It was good timing for him. He's a great fit. He's got a ton of great experience. “He's coached a lot of great players. He's got a great recruiting background as well. I'm really excited about him and Ashley and their two precious boys coming in to join us.” Rumph is beginning his second stint at Clemson. “Then, as you alluded to, Chris, going back a long time, Chris and I were assistants together. Then when I became the interim and then the head coach, he was on my first staff and did a fantastic job,” Swinney said. “He left here after the 2010 season, went and worked for Coach Saban at Alabama. He's been in some of the best programs in the country. Then for the last several years, he's been coaching pro football. He's actually a guy that I tried to hire him back in '17, but the timing wasn't right for him. “Then again, he went on to the NFL. This was the right time, and he's super excited. He and Kila, they're just two of the best people that I've ever known. I've had a great relationship with them for a long time. Chris, their oldest, who plays for the Chargers now, grew up with my sons. Just a lot of relationships. He brings a ton of experience, and a ton of familiarity with our recruiting footprint. He's from South Carolina, and obviously, he knows Clemson.” Swinney said both coaches are hard at work. “Great addition to both these guys. We got them out and hit the ground running already,” he said. “As far as timing, obviously, the world has changed from a recruiting standpoint and the early signing period and all those types of things. The timing of it is we needed to get this done now so that we could get these guys on the road and get started and take advantage of some opportunities to create relationships with guys on your current team. And so look forward to getting practice started this weekend and starting that process.”

