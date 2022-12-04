Swinney says the Tigers are excited to play in "iconic" Orange Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers are on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff, but he told the media Sunday that there are plenty of reasons to be excited about an Orange Bowl berth against Tennessee.

No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson are set to meet in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tennessee will be making its fifth appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl and its first since 1998, when the team was led by quarterback Peyton Manning. The Volunteers also appeared in the Orange Bowl in 1939 (17-0 win over Oklahoma), 1947 (8-0 loss to Rice) and 1968 (26-24 loss to Oklahoma).

Clemson will be making its seventh Orange Bowl appearance and its first since winning the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl in 2015. The Tigers own a 4-2 all-time Orange Bowl record and won their first national title in the 1982 Orange Bowl. Clemson also appeared in 1951 (15-14 win over Miami), 1957 (27-21 loss to Colorado), 2012 (70-33 loss to West Virginia) and 2014 (40-35 win over Ohio State).

“We are super excited to be heading back to the Orange Bowl. We've got a team that's excited. Really proud of our guys, how they finished the season,” Swinney said Sunday. “To have the opportunity to play in this game is something that you really dream of. Especially here at Clemson, took 30 years to get back there when we got there in '11, now to get back there for the fourth time in 12 years, I'm thankful that this team is going to get that experience, and our staff, because it is an iconic bowl experience, one that I know everyone will enjoy being a part of.

“Eric Poms, the entire Orange Bowl staff, they do an amazing job, as does everybody that's affiliated with this bowl. Then you throw in the fact that you get a chance to compete against a team like Tennessee, which may be the best team in the country this year. They are one of those teams that certainly can play with anybody. They showed that all year. It's a great matchup. I know both teams, both fan bases, are super excited to see these teams compete on the field. But we're thankful for the opportunity and, again, really proud of our team for how they competed, to win this ACC championship, and earn the right to get back to the Orange Bowl.”

This will mark the 20th time the Volunteers and Tigers have met on the gridiron dating back to 1901, with Tennessee leading the all-time series 11-6-2. The two most recently met in the 2004 Peach Bowl, where Clemson won 27-14.

Swinney was asked if he will have to convince his players – especially in a time when many are opting out – that this isn’t something to overlook.

“I mean, it's an opportunity to play, first of all. Not only play but again to have an experience that is really special. It really is,” Swinney said. “I mean, again, I got to go to the Orange Bowl in 1999 when I was coaching at Alabama. It was Tom Brady's last game at Michigan there. That was special. That was the Y2K days. That was an unbelievable experience for me as a young coach.

“Obviously, to get back a few times here at Clemson, to know those memories that have been built throughout our teams over the years, you share those things and all that. At the end of the day, I mean, I don't think you really should have to convince someone. At the end of the day if somebody doesn't want to play, you respect their decision to keep moving.”