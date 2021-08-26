Swinney says Taisun Phommachanh's "ready to go," Clemson's QB2, updates more injuries

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney says that quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is ready to go and will be available when the Tigers kick off the season against Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4th.

Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the spring game but has been seen without a brace at recent practices and should be ready to go if needed against the Bulldogs.

“He’s available,” Swinney said. “He’s ready to go. Practiced every day. So, excited about having him back. It’s unbelievable. It’s amazing. It’s one of those miracles. Taisun is the No. 2 guy. He’s practiced all camp, but they just cleared him last Monday. He has looked really good. He has done a great job and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata is back at practice.

“He’s looked great,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great week. So, trying to nurse that hamstring a little bit, and he’s had a great week.”

I asked Swinney if there was a timeline on the return of wide receiver Brannon Spector or defensive tackle Demonte Capehart.

“Brannon, there really isn’t a timeline on him,” Swinney said. “He’s getting better. Capehart is sooner rather than later, but he’s working his way back. I hate he missed a lot of camp but his best football is in front of him.”

Swinney also said that redshirt freshman offensive lineman John Williams is out for the season.

“We went ahead and did the surgery on him,” Swinney said. “Initially, we thought we might could get through the season, but the best thing was to go ahead and do the surgery. So, he’ll be back and ready for spring ball. I hate that for him.”

Swinney was asked about redshirts, and he said that running back Will Shipley is one that will definitely play, while there are others that are on the bubble.

“There’s a few that are on the bubble, and we’ve had that over the years,” Swinney said. “The good thing is, we get four games, so we don’t really have to make a decision fully on anybody. And that’s really one of the best rule changes ever because it really keeps guys engaged, and they have to be ready. So, it just helps a ton when guys know that hey, they’re all going to have an opportunity to play hopefully at some point.

“We’ve had years where there were some guys that we thought we would redshirt and they played. And we’ve had some years like K.J. (Henry), we thought he was going to play all year, and then he kind of redshirted himself after four games. So, we just kind of play all that by ear. But there’s some obvious guys that you know are going to help us right out of the gate. But even if some of those guys … anything can happen. Somebody gets hurt, there’s a lot of things that can happen before they get that four-game mark.”

He was asked about freshman linebacker Barrett Carter, and Swinney said it might too much to ask Carter to be a contributor right off the bat.

"Knowledge-wise he's not quite where he needs to be to where he can really complete, but athletically he's as good as anyone we've got."