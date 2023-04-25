Swinney says surprising spring game star Banks Pope needs to have a big summer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney thinks that Banks Pope has the kind of name that fits right in at Clemson, but he also says that the redshirt sophomore tight end has a lot of work to do even after a strong performance in the spring game. Pope was targeted six times and hauled in four receptions for 67 yards for the White team in a 20-13 victory over the Orange in the spring game. His 67 yards led both teams and his 16.7 yards per receptions average finished second only to fellow tight end Jake Briningstool. His four receptions were second only to Antonio Williams, who finished with five catches for 25 yards. His performance left many Clemson fans wondering: Who is Banks Pope? Pope played his high school ball at AC Flora in Columbia, where he played both right tackle and defensive end in his first two prep seasons. Pope received 11 total scholarship offers, including Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Akron, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Furman, Georgia State, Liberty, North Carolina Central, Richmond, and Western Kentucky. He originally committed to Appalachian St., but a preferred walk-on offer from Swinney was too much to pass up, especially after Swinney reminded Pope that Hunter Renfrow is another former walk-on who was once committed to the Mountaineers. Swinney says Pope is still learning to play at this level. “He's a depth guy. He has a ways to go. I know he had an unbelievable spring game,” Swinney said. “But he has a ways to go and he would be the first one to tell you.” Pope missed the 2021 season with an injury and didn’t see any playing time in 2022. “He has some talent and is a kid that came here as a preferred walk-on and tore his ACL and missed a whole year and last year wasn't in good shape,” Swinney said. “He had to get a good foundation. But this spring is the first time that he has really looked the part and he has learned. He still has a lot to learn and some confidence to gain, but it was great. He took advantage of his opportunity. Brinny (Briningstool) went down with a stinger and we kept him out and Banks got a lot of opportunities and he took advantage of it. And that is great for his confidence.” Swinney that Pope now needs to put together a solid offseason. “He has to have a big summer. He has to get bigger. He has to get stronger. He has to learn the playbook better and he has to play faster,” Swinney said. “There are a lot of things. But as far as what he did on game day, it's very encouraging for a guy that we see as a depth guy for us.”

