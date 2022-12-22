Swinney says Peter Woods is as good as anybody in the country

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels like this is a standout recruiting class for the Tigers, and that headliner defensive lineman Peter Woods is as good as anybody in the country.

Wednesday, Woods (6-3, 270) signed his NLI with Clemson, giving the Tigers one of the premier line prospects in the country. The Alabaster (AL) Thompson product recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and eight sacks as a senior despite facing double teams.

Woods has the ability to play inside because of his strength, but he can also play outside if needed. Current Miami Dolphin Christian Wilkins was a Swiss Army Knife kind of player for the Tigers, spending time at both defensive tackle and defensive end, blocking on running plays on offense, scoring touchdowns as a running back, and even catching a pass on a fake punt in the 2015 Playoff semifinal victory over Oklahoma.

Swinney said Wednesday that Woods is athletic enough to play multiple positions.

“Peter Woods could really probably play anywhere,” Swinney said during his early signing period press conference. “He could play linebacker, D-end, 3-technique, 4i, nose, shade, running back. I mean, there’s really anything he wants to do. He, I think, is as good a football player as there is in this country.”

Swinney is excited to get Woods on campus, but what position Woods will play when he gets to Clemson is up in the air.

“We’ll see once we get him here and start coaching him and all that, and then again, settle out the roster,” Swinney said. “But I know this; he’s going to find somewhere. He’s a really good football player. He’s dynamic. He’ll be one of the strongest guys when he gets here. I mean, he’s unbelievable. Just a freaky guy.”

Woods led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22) and finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He committed to Clemson in the summer and is expected to be on campus when school starts in January.

“He’s been committed a long time. He’s special,” Swinney said. “Number one player down there in the state of Alabama, and a special family. Just a blessing to be able to have him come join us, coming from my rival high school.”

Rival? Yes, Thompson and Swinney’s high school – Pelham – sit just nine miles apart.

“You didn’t like the Thompson Warriors,” Swinney said. “I promise you that’s the first home (recruiting) visit from a Pelham Panther at a Thompson Warrior. So, it’s kind of great to team up with him, and it’s going to be a lot of next these next few years.”