Swinney says Lawrence and Etienne have a great situation in Jacksonville

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will face a college football season in 2021 without the services of Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne, the first time in four years that one of the dynamic duo won’t suit up in a Tiger uniform. However, both will play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and no one is happier than Swinney.

Swinney, in an interview with Jacksonville TV’s News4Jax, said that both Etienne and Lawrence will flourish in an area he knows well.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of Duval County. That was my recruiting area for a long time. … recruited a bunch of kids out of that area, all up, down I-10 and over to 95 and down in Orlando. So very familiar,” Swinney said. “I just think it’s awesome. I just think it’s a great situation for both of them.”

Swinney said he thinks Lawrence will make a fairly quick adjustment to the speed of the NFL game.

“I remember the very first spring practice. I was so excited, and I’d seen him in camp before. I mean, to watch him throw the ball is just like, ‘wow.’ And that’s all great, but is he going to be able to handle the amount of installation that we’re going to, the pace we’re going to put things in? Can he make the adjustment, terminology-wise? [Defensive coordinator] Brent Venables is not a guy that lines up in 4-3, Cover 2. Like Day 1, you’re getting like 10 blitzes thrown at you, that’s just how we do things,” Swinney said.

“And I mean, it was from day 1, you just knew he was special mentally. His head may have been swimming, but you couldn’t tell it. I mean, he looked like he had been here for a couple of years his first practice.”

Swinney said Meyer will be surprised at the smarts Lawrence possesses.

“You knew early, OK, this guy, he’s as gifted mentally as he is physically. If we can keep him on the right path here he’s going to be special, and boy was he,” Swinney said. “Graduated in three years, played in two national championship games, won one of them, three playoffs, three conference titles, the winningest quarterback in school history. And to be quite honest with you, he’s one of the main reasons I think we played college football this past year.

“He didn’t even have to play. But he was one of the main guys kind of leading the charge to play. And that just says a lot about his mental makeup. How competitive he is. How much he loves to play the game. I told Urban that, what you’re going to be blown away by is how smart he is. How quickly he picks things up. How much he loves to work at it, how much he loves to prepare. And that’s, that’s what separates him from other really, really talented people. He’s a lot more than just talented.”

The Jaguars hope to use Etienne as both a running back and a receiver, and Swinney said that Etienne will prove he can score when he gets the ball in space.

“He came a long way. He had never really caught the ball when we got him as a freshman and really didn’t have a lot of confidence. And this past year, he really went to another level,” Swinney said. “But he’s still got a ways to go as far as the nuances of route running and things like that. But he can catch the football. He can score. Once you get the ball, everybody’s a running back, no matter if you’re a tight end or what. You get the ball, everybody’s running with it.”