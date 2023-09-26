Swinney says he's taking a pissed off team to Syracuse

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney is taking a pissed off team to Syracuse. Clemson travels to Syracuse for a noon kick against the Orange on Saturday on ABC. The Tigers (2-2, 0-2), a 7-point favorite, are 9-1 vs. the Orange (4-0) under Swinney. "This week we're going up against a top 10 scoring offense and top 10 scoring defense. They’re at home. It’s another great quarterback (Garrett Shrader). I have a lot of respect for him,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “He is averaging almost 90 yards a game rushing. He has six touchdowns. Kind of everything goes through him. They do a great job schematically. They have a couple of big receivers. One of them is about 6’6. They’re getting about 500-something yards a game. A lot of explosives. They are a true RPO team. Everything comes through the run game. Huge RPO team. They challenge you from a communication and discipline standpoint. Some option, scrambles and a lot of shots. Their quarterback is a very confident thrower. He's a problem. It all starts with him. "They are a true 3-3-5 defense. You will get every look known to mankind. Rarely do they ever end up where they line up. It is a twist or a loop or some type of stunt every single snap. They challenge you from a communication standpoint as far as how you pick that stuff up. Post-snap discipline is really important. Man, they play hard and physical. They swarm to the ball. They really understand their scheme. They do a nice job. It's another big challenge for us.” Swinney said he has a team if they are made of the right stuff. “How do you play at the end of the day? If you do it the right way, that stuff will turn,” Swinney said. "This is a team that is close. They're tough, physical and made of the right things. You just tell them the truth and be honest. We have lost around here and yet we still get the truth. We have played well four games in a row, but our record doesn't show it. Turnovers are the greatest equalizers in football. Don't take care of the ball, you get beat. You just have to play through it. "They are a pissed-off team. You only get 12 opportunities to play. You own it, look at it, but you press on. That's what football teaches you. You get up and go to practice and go from there." Swinney once again pointed to turnovers as the main reason for the 2-2 record. "I am disappointed with our record but very proud of our guys. We have played our tails off with the things that indicate you should win. So many good things,” he said. “For us, it's all about the ball. We're 2-2 because we have been horrendous with not just turnovers but with the type of turnovers we have had. We've given up 36 points off turnovers. We're lucky to be 2-2, honestly. When you play good people, you can't do that. These have been critical turnovers ... scoop-scores and pick-sixes. What we are doing offensively and defensively indicate winning. We just have to play through this. It'll turn. Our guys are getting better every single week. We want to get back on track." Swinney said the Tigers know they have a good team. "Yes. They know. We watch tape for hours. When you out-gain the No. 3 team in the country by 100-and-something yards, you feel good about what you are doing,” Swinney said. “Same thing offensively. When you outrush the opponent, good things usually happen. We have out-gained every opponent we have played. They're not perfect, but they are playing the right way. We'll get through this. Honestly, I've had a bunch of 4-0 teams around here that haven't played as well as this group. "We are incredibly confident on defense. We're freaking good. They have been in position every week. They ought to be 4-0. This defense has played its tail off. They're a top 10 defense but not a top 10 defense in scoring because of the turnovers to points. They are playing tough. I am really proud of them. We have to continue to play that way. They have created a lot of consistency in their performance. We held FSU to 22 yards rushing. I guarantee you that won't happen to them again this year." On taking redshirt off wide receiver Ronan Hanafin "Cole getting hurt and being out for the year and looking at the longevity of the season. We knew Ronan could help us on special teams. And he did a great job for us last week. He needs to be a core guy for us going forward. He'll just keep getting better. He is tough and has good ball skills. I love his physicality and maturity. Had it not been for Cole going down, we would have stayed the course." On the breakout of wide receiver Troy Stellato "As I said, anything we got from him would be a bonus. It's hard to count on a guy who's never available. Our expectation when he got here was for him to be great. That's why everyone in the country offered him. He just hasn't been available. If he stays available, you'll continue to see him soar. That kid can play. He can run. Now the brace is off. He's incredibly confident. He's got some swagger to him now. He's a tough kid. He snatches the ball. He's a guy who has already helped us. He has his whole career in front of him. He has the ability to be a really good player. Hopefully the tough breaks are behind him." The latest on Antonio Williams "Getting better. Day to day and improving daily."

