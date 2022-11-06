CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
It was tough night for the Tigers in South Bend.

Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Nov 6, Sun 14:32

SOUTH BEND, IN – Late in Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame, following another Irish rush for a first down, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney threw his arms up in the air in frustration before lowering his head and looking at the artificial turf. It was that kind of night at Notre Dame.

The Irish scored on a blocked punt, a pick-six that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown, and turned another interception into a short-field touchdown on the way to the 35-14 victory that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.

Nothing went right for the Tigers, from start to finish, a disappointing effort coming off an open date.

“At the end of the day, they were the more physical team, they were the more disciplined team, and we had stupid penalties. So, as a result, they were the better-coached team, period,” Swinney said. “There isn’t anything else I can say. 14 years as a head coach – I mean we’ve had bad days, I don’t want to overstate – but this is a very disappointing day, and it’s my responsibility. We gave up a score on offense, a score on special teams and a score on defense, and that’s the first time that’s happened since I’ve been a head coach. So, we just got outcoached in every facet of the game. But that’s on me. It’s my responsibility.”

Swinney said he thought the Tigers had put the time off to good use.

“I wish I could say I saw it coming,” Swinney said. “We had a great week of practice, a great week of preparation, but football is a crazy game. The ball can bounce funny from time to time. If you do this long enough and you play in this arena, unfortunately, there are some nights like this that you want to forget. I’m glad that these are few and far between. This is a really bad day, a really disappointing day. But we’ll have better days ahead, and it’s my job to make sure that happens. But tonight, wasn’t the night.”

Clemson said he knows Clemson Nation is disappointed.

“At the end of the day, we’re 8-1, not 5-3. We’re 8-1, not 4-4,” Swinney said. “And again, I feel the burden from the Clemson Nation because it’s my responsibility to win every game, and I didn’t get it done tonight. Simple as that. So, there’s nobody else to blame but me.”

The Tigers have clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title and will play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 3rd, have two ACC games remaining and the end-of-season rivalry game against South Carolina.

“We still have the opportunity to do a lot of things during the season,” Swinney said. “In my 14 years, we’ve only had one undefeated season. It’s hard. Nobody likes to lose. But again, you do it long enough, you’re going to have a day like this. So, all you can do is respond.

“We’ve only got 21 days left in the regular season, so we’ve got to make them all count. And for tonight, it wasn’t our day. You’ve got to give Notre Dame all the credit for tonight. Their coaches, their players, they were outstanding. Their fans, it was a great environment. But a really, really disappointing night for Clemson.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson postseason projections switch to Florida destinations
Clemson postseason projections switch to Florida destinations
Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Clemson drops out of top-10 in updated Coaches Poll
Clemson drops out of top-10 in updated Coaches Poll
Clemson drops out of top-10 of ESPN power rankings
Clemson drops out of top-10 of ESPN power rankings
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 36) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 TigerNet News
spacer "I wish I could say I saw it coming"....???!!!!???
 pheebo
spacer Re: "I wish I could say I saw it coming"....???!!!!???
 northernVAtiger®
spacer Re: "I wish I could say I saw it coming"....???!!!!???
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: "I wish I could say I saw it coming"....???!!!!???
 clemsonfan2022
spacer Re: "I wish I could say I saw it coming"....???!!!!???
 northernVAtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Moontiger
spacer losing a game is one thing
 tgrfan42069
spacer yup***
 pheebo
spacer Re: losing a game is one thing
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: Regressing since 44-16
 rebeltigersteeler®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 jpvenez
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Mecklenburg Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 junk yard tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 junk yard tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Teletiger73
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 agent k
spacer Definitely seen the ebb
 Erikrez
spacer Dabo seems oblivious to the fact that our program has declined.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Dabo seems oblivious to the fact that our program has declined.
 uproar84®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: Wow, Coach. Myself and many thousands of fans saw it coming.***
 panhandletiger®
spacer Re: Wow, Coach. Myself and many thousands of fans saw it coming.***
 panhandletiger®
spacer Re: Wow, Coach. Myself and many thousands of fans saw it coming.***
 panhandletiger®
spacer Re: Wow, Coach. Myself and many thousands of fans saw it coming.***
 panhandletiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 aftigr®
spacer After he got us to elite status, I never thought he would sound so clueless
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 Clemson Marine
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says he knows Clemson fans are disappointed: 'I feel the burden'
 piphigirl1994
spacer How about announcing a QB competition, split practice reps?
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: How about announcing a QB competition, split practice reps?
 nctiger622®
spacer Re: How about announcing a QB competition, split practice reps?
 CASDM9901
spacer Can they start televising practices?
 treeclimber
Read all 36 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest