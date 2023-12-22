Swinney says he hopes Vizzina can push Klubnik

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON — The Clemson coaching staff didn’t see a lot out of Christopher Vizzina during the fall, but the hope is that now Vizzina can not only get valuable reps but also push starter Cade Klubnik. Backup Hunter Helms announced after the win over South Carolina that he was transferring, leaving Vizzina up another spot on the QB depth chart as the Tigers prepare to take on Kentucky in next week’s Gator Bowl. Vizzina enters the 2023 bowl season having played nine snaps in two games while redshirting but came to Clemson after an impressive prep career. Head coach Dabo Swinney was asked earlier this week if Vizzina has the ability to push Klubnik. “I hope so. That is a perfect example of what you get out of bowl prep,” Swinney said. “I am going to tell you what, it has been fun. We have done a couple of scrimmages, and hopefully, we will have one more. Seeing CV and Trent (Pearman), those guys are good players. CV has been awesome.” Vizzina was a national top-50 player cited as a five-star prospect by many recruiting services after he completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his prep career. He also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career. He connected on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 scores, and also rushed for 341 yards and 11 scores. Ironically, he had one of his best games of the year against Pelham, Dabo Swinney’s alma mater, when he completed 22-of-27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. “I was really anxious to see him because he has not had a lot,” Swinney said. “He has done some scout team, but most of the stuff has been mental work. We got him what we could, so I was anxious to see where he was based on what I saw in August.” Vizzina spent much of the fall watching Klubnik and Helms get most of the work, and Swinney said it’s been good to see Vizzina taking valuable snaps. “It has been a fun week or so watching him,” Swinney said. “You get reminded pretty quick on why he was such a high-level recruit. He is big. He is strong. He can run. He is accurate with the football. He is a very good player.” Walk-on quarterback Trent Pearman has also been impressive. “Nobody talks about this kid, but he is a little baller,” Swinney said. “He knows how to play the game. He needed to physically improve, so he redshirted, and he has really changed his body and is just stronger. So, all the things you like about him that made him back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year is just better because he is bigger, faster and stronger and has a feel for the game.” Graduate Paul Tyson can step in and play as well. “It’s been fun to see Paul because Paul has to go win for us. Paul is second in the history of state of Alabama in passing yards,” Swinney said. “He had a great career and played at a high level, and he’s incredibly smart. He is the perfect guy to have for a fourth guy that can go function. If you get to a fourth guy, it’s probably not good anyway, but not many have the ability of this guy.” The Gator Bowl will kick off at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., at noon on Dec. 29 and will be televised by ESPN.

