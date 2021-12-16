Swinney says he didn't consider outside hires and he's been having a blast

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney wants the world to know that he’s not dying and that he’s had a blast with the recent staff changes at Clemson.

Swinney spoke with the media earlier this week about the departures of Brent Venables and Tony Elliott and the promotions of Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator, Kyle Richardson to tight ends coach, and Wes Goodwin to defensive coordinator with safeties coach Mickey Conn adding the title of co-defensive coordinator.

Swinney said those decisions took all of a half-minute and he didn’t even think about hiring outside of the program.

"Had incredible interest ... but no, I decided in 30 seconds," Swinney said. "This was a very easy decision in all areas. This has been done for a while. Was just a matter of when. It was one of the reasons Brent wanted to take Wes with him too. But I certainly wasn't going to let that happen. It was kind of a triple whammy. Not only were people reaching out to get a job here, but they were reaching out to get a job with Brent and Tony too. So that part has been a little crazy, but it's been cool too because I've been able to communicate with a lot of people and catch up with some folks.

"I'm always going to promote from within when it's feasible. I'm going to hire who's best for this team and university, not who people want me to hire. I think if you're going to be successful, you have to develop your staff. If you have a great organization, you have to develop your organization ... We'll have a few new people in some peripheral spots that'll come together in the next couple of weeks."

Swinney said his coaches have shunned multiple opportunities to leave Clemson.

"Brandon Streeter was a no-brainer," Swinney said. "He's over-prepared for this opportunity. He's turned down multiple NFL jobs, and he had the opportunity to coordinate in the NFL last year. He's had multiple SEC coordinator job opportunities. But he stayed right here and stayed patient, and this is his time. Kyle Richardson, six years ago I wanted a high school perspective in our staff room. So I went and hired two of the best in the country. I hired Kyle from Northwestern and he won multiple state championships.

“And then I hired Mickey Conn, who started the Grayson program, like literally built the stadium. I brought them in and knew what they would bring to our staff and also knew at some point we'd get them on the field. Had the opportunity to get Mickey on the field a little sooner when they added a 10th assistant. And then offensively, we just haven't had much change as y'all know. This was a great opportunity to give Kyle. And he's been really patient. He's turned down coordinator jobs and quarterbacks jobs in the SEC and ACC to stay at Clemson because this was his dream. Man he's earned it and he deserves it. He is so freaking fired up. Kyle has a great aptitude for the passing game and he's going to make us better. He has been an amazing asset holistically to our program.

"If Kyle knew all of this was happening, he would have scheduled his back surgery for January, but he's actually out for the bowl game. He's chomping at the bit. But he's got to wait. Thomas Austin and I will coach the tight ends though the bowl."

Swinney said he knows the promotion of Goodwin has caused some to wonder if he’s lost his sanity.

“All I can tell y'all is there's nobody that has more at stake than coach Swinney," Swinney said. "I mean this is my livelihood. All I can tell you is Wes Goodwin is special. It's a blessing that I've been able to hang onto him. He's turned down three to four linebacker jobs in the NFL the last three years or so. I've just kind of kept him and told him my plan, and said it would be easier to transition if he was here instead of me trying to go get him from the NFL. There's a reason those NFL guys have been trying hire him. He's a very, very talented young coach.

"Wesley will call the plays. He'll be on the field. Mickey Conn (co-defensive coordinator) will probably be in box. Wesley was already on the field, so he'll just call it now."

Another staff change is defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates picking up the title of assistant head coach.

"I'm losing a lot in Tony Elliott. He was assistant coach for me and truly in every since of the word, assistant head coach," Swinney said. "A lot of collaboration and discussion. That's what Todd Bates brings now. He's going to be a great head coach one day. He's special and he's got that gift. Whatever that 'it' is to be a head coach, Bates exemplifies everything you could want. He's young, got a great understanding of the game, just gets it on all levels. Him moving into a leadership role will really help me. I have so much trust in his opinion. He'll be a head coach sooner than later."

He said that people acted like he was dying and were concerned about his mental health, but he wanted everyone to know that he’s had fun with the process.

"I love (staff) continuity, I love it," Swinney said. "But new opportunity, I love too. They're both great. Can't tell you how many people were checking on me the past two weeks, like thought I was dying or something. I'm like, 'This is a blast.' You get to see people and help them get an opportunity. It's sad 'cause you won't be with them every day, just like when players leave. Trevor (Lawrence) had to go, and I'm sad he has to go, but man he had to go. I'm excited for the next challenge and opportunity and that's what life is all about.

"Trust me, we are going to be just fine. If the good Lord took me out of here today, we are going to be just fine. Clemson is built to last. Man there is a culture here and foundation here that is rooted deeply. This place is so much bigger than me, Dan (Radakovich), any coach, any player. It'll be a blast to see it all come together."