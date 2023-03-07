Swinney says different terminology marks one change in Clemson offense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Many of the plays are the same, but the terminology is different. And that difference in terminology might be the biggest transition as new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley installs his Air Raid offense this spring.

Riley’s coaching style has been on display during the first two practices of the spring, with different drills, including one that forces the quarterbacks to find open windows in a split second and make an accurate throw into that window.

Another drill has resistance bands tied around the footballs, and a coach will hold one end of the band and try to rip the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands. Head coach Dabo Swinney likes what he’s seen so far.

“He has an awesome demeanor,” Swinney said. “I really enjoy his demeanor. He’s out here every day. He’s very bright. He doesn’t act like he has all the answers or anything like that. He’s very confident. I love that about him. He’s a very successful coach.”

Clemson fans have long been used to hearing wide receivers described as the 9-man (Mike Williams, Tee Higgins) or the 2-man. Now there is different terminology and cadence to get used to.

“Again, the biggest thing is getting the terminology the same,” Swinney said. “The biggest thing is your outside receivers. We would always cross-train our guys. You know the X and the Z, the 2 and the 9, whatever we call them. We would always cross train guys, whereas now those guys we get in a game plan and things like that, you put guys where you want them. As a base rule, those guys don’t switch sides. So they cross-train naturally, which I like because the ball gets distributed differently, too. So, that X on the next play is a Z and that Z on the next play is X, left hash, right hash, whatever slots and making adjustments. That’s part of it.”

Signaling might be different as well.

“Systematically, it’s how you signal things, it’s a little different,” Swinney added. “A little more of the quarterbacks from a signal standpoint. It’s really simple, simplify some things, but again, there’s a lot of things that have been done good for a long time that you want to hang on to. The biggest thing is just getting on the same page terminology wise, because he has to be able to call it freely. What we might call 'stick,' he calls 'mix,' and it really doesn’t matter. What does 'stick' mean? It means this, because that’s what we learned right.

“It’s just getting everyone on the same page. It’s cadence and the rhythm of what you do cadence-wise. There’s a lot of things that are the exact same, but again, inside zone is inside zone, it doesn’t matter. You can watch TCU, you can watch Clemson, inside zone is inside zone, but you called it this, but now we are going to call it this. It’s been fun.”

Swinney also hopes the offense plays at a faster pace than it has in a few years.

“I think we can play a little fast, just because of how we are going to signal and just easing into cadence and play that,” he said. “Again, as a base rule, guys not swapping sides, guys learning that concept. I think that’s a positive.”