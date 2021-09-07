Swinney previews SC State, says even coaches can improve performance

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney’s Tuesday press conference, presumably to preview this weekend’s game against South Carolina, turned out to be more of a review of the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia. Swinney believes his team will rebound in a big way.

The Tigers take on another set of Bulldogs – in-state FCS foe SC State – at 5 pm Saturday in Death Valley. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Clemson has a 4-0 record against SC State and won 59-0 the last time the teams met, in 2016 in Clemson.

"I am excited about this week. (SC State head coach) Buddy Pough is a friend and a great coach. I always enjoy getting a chance to see him,” Swinney said. “They are coming off an explosive game. They had a lot of points. They're very explosive on offense. Their quarterback is very athletic and fast. They're led by their backs. Their running back (Kendrell Flowers) is a transfer from Wake Forest. Defensively, their back seven is very experienced. 73 of their 79 guys are from the state of South Carolina."

Swinney said that while SC State will get a big payday, the Tigers still receive a benefit from playing the in-state school.

"Hopefully we can develop our team. Hopefully, we can get some guys some experience and a chance to create some chemistry and rhythm,” he said. “We didn't get to play a lot of guys last week. Hopefully, we can this week. Most importantly, we want to improve on our mistakes. Hopefully we can help them out as well."

However, much of Tuesday was a review of the Georgia game.

"Everything from an intangible standpoint that you have to have to win was on full display with our kids Saturday night ... their fight, their heart, their will to win, their toughness, everything. We have a lot to learn and improve on, especially offensively,” Swinney said. “And we will because we have a team that cares. We have to improve on details and precision. Football punishes you for mistakes and rewards details. And that was the difference in the game the other night. We played well enough to win in two phases.

"We have a chance to be one of the better teams we have had around here. I love these guys. It was a tough, hard-fought game. Had we won 10-3, we would be sitting here today with the same problems. It's just better when you come out on top. From what I saw, this team has what it takes. That's exciting to me as we move forward.”

He said even the coaches can improve on Saturday’s performance.

"Absolutely. No one evaluates themselves more than the coaches,” Swinney said. “We made some mistakes, too. We should have hung in on the running game more and didn't do it. Definitely, something we can improve on."

Swinney then detailed news on the injury front.

"Injury-wise, I think we will get Mason Trotter back next week. He could play guard and be an extra guy for us. He's a functional guy but won't be able to snap for a little while,” Swinney said. “Last night, as I said Lannden Zanders will be out for the season. It'll be a big loss for us. EJ Williams, he really wants to try to play. We will see where he is today and tomorrow. He'll have to have the surgery - a little ligament right in his thumb. We'll tape him up and see how he does in practice. That'll still be up in the air. He'll have to have surgery when the season is over.”

Swinney said Williams will try to play with his thumb taped up.

"Correct. He wants to give it a shot,” Swinney said. “He could do it now and be out four or five weeks. We'll see how he does in practice. They have a plan on how they're going to tape him up. It's a little ligament in his thumb."

Safety Nolan Turner missed the game against Georgia and won’t play this week but should be ready for the game against Georgia Tech.

“He's great. He will not play this week. He's really close. He will be full-go for next week. I'm excited about where he is and excited to get him back soon,” Swinney said. “Last week the experience Jalyn (Phillips), (Andrew) Mukuba, and Joseph (Charleston) got will serve us well going forward. Nolan will solidify us when he gets back. We're strong up the middle, man. We did a great job on the back end and didn't really give up any big plays. We also held up on the run. They got outside of us a couple of times there at the end."