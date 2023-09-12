Swinney previews night game against Tom Herman's Owls

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Two games are in the books, and the third game is a night game in Death Valley. Dabo Swinney can’t wait. Clemson hosts Florida Atlantic at 8 pm Saturday (ACC Network). The Tigers defeated Charleston Southern 66-17 in the first home game of the season last weekend. “Proud of our guys for this past week and getting on the right track. They did a lot of great things in the game. I'm excited about returning home this week,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference. “Another opportunity for us to go play. It was an awesome environment last week, and I know this weekend will be as well. Night game in the Valley is always a lot of fun, so look forward to being a part of that.” Florida Atlantic is 1-1 after defeating Monmouth in the season opener and losing 17-10 to Ohio last week. “This is a really dangerous football team coming in here, a team that can... they got some weapons, they got some tools, the quarterback (Casey Thompson) been around. He's not going to be a guy that's going to be overwhelmed with the environment. This is a kid that has started at Texas and started at Nebraska. He's been in a lot of big-time games and understands the environment that he's coming into. Offensively, they do a lot of really good things that challenge you. They got a really good scheme. Coach (Tom) Herman – I’ve known him for a long time. He's always done a good job offensively, and they've got some speed. They got some dudes that can really, really run, that can take the top off really quick. “Got a couple of talented backs in that No. 3 (Larry McCammon) and No. 2 (Zuberi Mobley). They're very impressive. They run hard. This is probably... This will be one of the biggest offensive lines we'll play against all year. These guys are massive. I mean, they're huge across the front and veteran group. And then again, the quarterback is a guy that can make throws. He can get out of the pocket. I'm sure they'll probably move him out of the pocket. He creates well, extends, plays well. When he scrambles, he looks to throw, but he will pull it down and run it as well. So again, this is a good football team. There are two games in. I know they're disappointed with their game they're coming off of and with a couple turnovers in that game. But this is a team that will challenge us, schematically and athletically. So we look forward to that matchup and competing against these guys.” Swinney says the Owls are disruptive on defense. “Then over on the other side, defensively, same thing. They've got some very active guys upfront that are disruptive. They play really hard,” Swinney said. “Guys on the back end can run. Just a good group across the board. They've shown a little bit of everything in the first two games as far as their style of play, in and out of different fronts, multiple fronts, movement upfront. They've shown a little bit of everything coverage-wise in a couple of games. There's a lot of things on tape already just in two games. Not afraid to get up and challenge receivers, and also have played a lot of zone as well. So a little bit of everything to get ready for. “But at the end of the day, it's about us just to keep building, keep correcting, to see if we can cut out a couple of these disasters that we've had in the first two games and offensively and just put four good quarters together of complementary football. And if we do that, we can match up with anybody. But excited about, again, the opportunity this week and I look forward to it.” Swinney said that wide receiver Cole Turner is back this week, wide receiver Tink (Misun) Kelley is available if needed, and defensive back Andrew Mukuba is still day-to-day.

