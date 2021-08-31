Swinney previews Georgia: "We are excited about a great matchup"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson versus Georgia evokes memories of the great battles of the 80’s and two big games early in Dabo Swinney’s tenure, and it’s a game Swinney wishes was played more often.

Swinney previewed this weekend’s matchup against the Bulldogs (7:30 pm, ABC) during his Tuesday press conference at the Reeves complex.

“We are excited. It's game week finally. Everything builds to this. We are excited about a great matchup. Game week is always exciting,” Swinney said. “I can't wait to see us play and see where we are. Huge, huge challenge in Georgia. I think this is the fourth time n the last 21 years that there is a top-five matchup in the opener.”

Swinney said Georgia is built to win on the line of scrimmage.

“When you look at Georgia, they are built in the trenches on both sides. Massive. Massive on both sides. They are built to stop the run and they've led the country to years in a row in rush defense and yards per carry,” Swinney said. “No one has really run the ball on them. Really stout and very aggressive as far as how they support the run. They are built up the middle. They don't get moved at the point of attack very often. We know we have our hands full there. Schematically they do a good job and they don't give you anything. They make you make plays. Very aggressive in how they do things.

“On the flip side on the offense, I am very impressed in their quarterback. He got some great experience last year and some great confidence. He made some big, big plays in some critical moments. I am really impressed with his moxie. He is a great leader and has some arm talent. They are going to get off the bus running the football and running play action with plays down the field. They have a great screen game they will manipulate you with. But they want to run the football and throw over the top. And this quarterback has the ability to do it. “

Swinney said the team that wins the line of scrimmage will win the game.

“Ultimately it will come down to who will win the line of scrimmage. In a game like this, you have to find a way to come out on top in the trenches,” Swinney said. “You won't win every battle. Who can consistently win that matchup? Because that will dictate everything else. You can play well up front but have stupid penalties, turnovers, and dropped balls. So it's not just that one factor, but it's critical in a game like this."

Swinney said he wishes the Tigers and Bulldogs played more often.

"Yes. No question. We have gone all the way out to A&M, we have gone to Auburn and have done some kickoff classics,” Swinney said. “The fans love it. Any time you play a quality opponent as we have over the years, sure. But Clemson - UGA is a tradition and there is a history there. There have been a lot of unbelievable moments in this rivalry over the years. When I got this job in 2008, people were talking about playing UGA in 2013. I remember that vividly. I am like I don't even know if I'm going to be the head coach in 2013 or be alive in 2013. So yes, it means a lot. Rivalries make college football fun."

Fred Davis

“Everybody is available. We are still living in a COVID world. We'll handle that the same as last year. Regardless of the situation, we will say who is available and not available ahead of the games. But yes, everyone is available at this point."

On if he is more comfortable with COVID protocols this season

"Yes. We have a vaccine now. Our staff is vaccinated now. We have very few players on the team who have not been vaccinated. It's not that you can't get it, but it's like it's freezing out there yet you are doing everything you can getting the right clothes on to protect yourself. Yes, you can still get a cold, but it's better when you're equipped for it. I'm thankful for the vaccine. It works. I am thankful that we have that as an option."

On the running back rotation

"It may be more like 2018 where we played a lot of guys in the backfield. Travis Etienne really grew from a passing game standpoint. He was able to show his diversity. And he didn't show up that way. We are further ahead at the position and the guys there and what they can do. They all fit what we need and they all catch the ball well. If someone becomes a guy, you'll see it. There's no rule that says one guy has to be the guy. We've got a lot of guys. We've got good players and we've got good young players and they're just going to get better. I don't see a situation where we have just one guy getting 25 or 30 carries. They all deserve to play."

On the offensive line and starting center

“More depth, more functional guys. Last year we would have had five guys going into this game. We have more guys we can put in there in a game like this, guys who can function and get the job done for us. We have to go play, go get better regardless of what happens in this game. Both teams are going to get better from this game. Someone will win, someone will lose but both teams will improve. It's rare that you get a challenge like this right out of the gate. This is a big boy football game right out of the gate. I am proud of what they have done in camp. I like what we can turn out to be there.

"We will probably have to play multiple centers during the game. We kind of know what we want to do but we'll roll someone out there and get it started and then go from there."