Swinney previews Georgia Tech as streak comes to an end

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Tigers are getting healthier as a long streak comes to an end. Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) host Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday at Noon (ABC). It’s also Military Appreciation Day and Clemson is a 14.5 point favorite. This will be the 41st consecutive season the programs have met, a streak that is set to end next year under the ACC's new 17-team scheduling model that left the Clemson-Georgia Tech rivalry unprotected. Clemson is 24-17 against Georgia Tech since the Yellow Jackets joined the ACC in 1983. "I'm excited to be back in the Valley. We have two more home games left. It's been an amazing environment all year,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “The stadium looks beautiful. Our fans have been incredible all year. Military Appreciation Day means a lot. We have such a deep military heritage here. There is a lot going on in our world right now. This means a lot to a lot of people. Many men and women sacrifice a lot that allows us to do what we do. We love honoring our military and their families. I look forward to it every year.” The Jackets have won two in a row – including a 45-17 thrashing of Virginia Tech last week – and three of four. "Georgia Tech is playing with a lot of confidence. They have won three out of their last four. They made a change at defensive coordinator. Brent Key has done a great job, instilling a lot of toughness and belief in that team. They fight until the end,” Swinney said. “Offensively they are scoring a bunch of points. They are creative in what they do and get the ball to their playmakers. They have receivers who jump out at you. Everything starts with their quarterback. He's averaging 7.2 yards a carry. Their quarterback-run game has been a problem. He has made a bunch of big plays. They have made a bunch of plays downfield. I'm impressed with who they are and what they do. They've averaged 300 rushing yards a game the last three games. “On defense, we've seen some of these guys. They're playing hard. They have a couple of guys who are twitchy coming off the edge. They do a good job of mixing up their coverages. You can't predict what you are going to get. Special teams, they have blocked three kicks this year and their punt return game has been good. They are a team that has found ways to win games. They play with a lot of heart, toughness and belief. And that is a reflection of Coach Key. It's going to be a big challenge for us." Swinney said they are hoping to get a few injured players back for the Jackets, including running back Will Shipley. "He's trending back. He was able to go in a green jersey yesterday,” Swinney said of Shipley. “We expect him to get back. His head is good. He looked good last night, so we'll see where he is today. He will be in pads both days. Jayln Phillips is out. (RJ) Mickens could be back. Sheridan (Jones) is out." That includes offensive lineman Ian Reed, who has battled a sickness. "Something he dealt with growing up and it kind of came back. He got sick. He had been battling it for a week," Swinney said. "His mom is up here. He got to go home yesterday. We're excited about him. He's a tough, physical, kid. I think we nailed it in that class. That was Thomas Austin's first recruiting class. Man, we love Ian, Zack and Harris. We've done a good job of identifying those guys. Ian is incredibly physical. He won't be available for us this year." Swinney is hopeful that defensive end Justin Mascoll will be back. "He's better. Hopefully no setback today and tomorrow," Swinney said. "He has been out the last couple of weeks. Hopefully he is ready to go. I know he's ready to play." Wide receiver Antonio Williams also won't play this week, but there is good news on Marcus Tate. "He's still trending. We're projecting him to hopefully get back before the end of the year," Swinney said. "Marcus Tate could maybe get back for a bowl game. (Tyler) Venables is practicing. Antonio is still doing rehab." Swinney was asked how the coaches will handle the rotation with Phil Mafah and Shipley. "Someone gets the hot hand and Mafah got the hot hand last week, so we'll make sure he has a chance to stay hot,” he said. “But don't get amnesia around here. We have won a lot of games with Shipley. Both are major weapons." Some of the players the Tigers are looking to redshirt are available now that he season is nearing an end. "We have guys like (Rob) Billings, (Kylen) Webb, Noble Johnson, Jay Haynes ... if we ever get him back, Jarvis (Greem), a bunch of those guys, Markus Dixon, Tré Williams, (Branden) Strozier. All of a sudden you have an expanded roster,” Swinney said. “Maybe you're thin here or there, maybe it's special teams. They've been around a little bit and have practiced, so this gives us more personnel to have available and really the rest of the way. We have a travel limit of 80 but there isn't one with South Carolina because it's not a conference game. We've got several we've been trying to hold who will play. Ojiegbe and Green are others. Big Zack Owens is another one. Ian has been sick. He just got out of the hospital. He's doing better now. CV (Christopher Vizzina) is another guy. He's available as well."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now