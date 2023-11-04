Swinney on his message to team: "Let's take what we got and let's go beat what they got"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – As the injuries began to mount this week, head coach Dabo Swinney told his team not to worry. Everyone was on scholarship for a reason, and the Tigers would take what they have and go beat what Notre Dame has. Clemson practiced for Notre Dame this week without left tackle Collin Sadler, starting left guard Marcus Tate, two starting safeties (Jalyn Phillips and RJ Mickens), starting wide receiver Tyler Brown, a starting cornerback (Sheridan Jones; and had another who didn’t start for accountability reasons in Nate Wiggins), starting running back Will Shipley and a host of other injuries before this week that affected the depth of the team. Even starting quarterback Cade Klubnik missed the early part of the week of practice, and projected nickelback starter Sherrod Covil Jr. tore an ACL late in the week, with the final tally for starters out on the updated depth chart this week being six come gameday. However, the Tigers still found a way to defeat Notre Dame 31-23 in Death Valley on Saturday. “I'm just proud of these players. I mean, it was an unbelievable fight,” Swinney said in his postgame comments. “You know, you see the character and the toughness of our team. In my opinion, you've seen it all year. These guys spent a tough year, and we hadn't had a lot go our way. Even though we've been in a position to win, we either haven't finished, we've made a lot of mistakes, and obviously the turnovers. “But these guys have continued to battle. I just think it just says a lot about the coaches, coaching staff, our support staff, but most of all, the hearts of our guys. Just a special day. That's one I'll never forget. It was just an amazing, amazing win. We won the turnover margin. You know, we were pretty dominant in the first half with no turnovers.” Clemson ran out to a 24-6 lead midway through the second quarter, but Notre Dame made it a one-score game at 31-23 midway through the third quarter. “In the second half, 2023 showed back up. You battle again, right? We're a tough team to beat,” Swinney said. “When we don't beat ourselves, and we take care of the ball like we did today, especially in that first half, we are pretty good. I'm just thankful. It was a blessing. We had the least amount of guys available today that we've had all year. We played a great football team, and we didn't make any excuses. I told them all week, ‘Nobody cares, nobody cares. What we don't have, quit worrying about it. We got plenty. Let's take what we got, and let's go beat what they got. You guys are here, you're on scholarship. This is an opportunity.’ Man, those guys responded. It was awesome.” Swinney then gave credit to offensive line coach Thomas Austin, who had to play musical chairs with his line this week. “That's the hardest job on the planet. When you lose your starting left guard, you already got your starting right guard out for the year, one of your leaders,” Swinney said. “Then on Tuesday, you lose your other starter. Collin Sadler didn't practice a snap all week. Not one snap. We thought we were going to be able to have him, but he didn't practice a snap. Now he can't play. Just a crazy situation. You know what? You find out a lot about yourself. I'm really proud of Thomas Austin. “He's a great leader. He's a captain of a team here. Man, Trent Howard and Harris Sewell, played every snap, I think. I think (Ryan) Linthicum had to go in there for a few, but then they covered him up, and we ran the football. As well as we've run it in a while, (we) had some great blocking on the perimeter with our tight ends as well. It was just special.” The offensive line wasn’t the only part of the offense with injuries. “(Justin) Mascoll out. (RJ) Mickens, Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips, a lot of guys out. Kylon Griffin didn't know he was going to play till Thursday,” Swinney said. “Sherrod Covil tore his ACL. Three plays left in practice on the scout team. He tears his ACL on Wednesday. He was going to be starting in our nickel package and, so scramble around a little bit. Now, Kylon Griffin, a redshirt freshman, hadn’t played much. “He comes up with a big interception. I mean, it was just something special to be a part of, and that's just awesome. But we're a stronger team. Listen, man, we're a stronger team than we were to start the year because we've been through some stuff. You don't get stronger without struggle, without strain. If you're made of the right stuff, and you strain, and you have some adversity, you get stronger. We're stronger because of it. I really believe that.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

