Swinney mistakes LSU coach for famous country singer: 'I am an idiot'

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney had the wrong Brian Kelly. Clemson and LSU kick off the season on August 30th on ABC (7:30 pm), a contest that features Swinney's Tigers and LSU's Tigers under head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly made news at SEC Media Days Monday by saying that LSU is letting Clemson "borrow" the Death Valley name, and also said that his team has been focused on Clemson since day one. Swinney met with the media at his media day Tuesday and told a funny story that features Kelly from this past summer. Swinney was with his brother at Grayton Beach in Florida when his sister-in-law informed him that Kelly's wife owns a gift shop near the iconic Red Bar Restaurant. Swinney and his wife Kathleen decided to go shopping. "I had a hilarious moment this summer. This is hilarious. Also, just really stupid on my part," Swinney said. "So, my sister-in-law, she's saying, Hey, Brian Kelly has a place, his wife has a gift shop right on the beach there in Grayton Beach'. I'm like, oh really? That's pretty cool. I had no idea. So me and Kath go into the store, and Kath buys something because she's trying to support Mrs. Kelly. So she buys something and we go in the store and I'm walking around, and they're like, yeah, and he's got a concert. "He's going to have a concert in the back. So, I'm like, okay, I'll walk out in the back. There's a little stage in the back, and there's some, I think there's fake grass or whatever, just a small little area, and it says, Brian Kelly performing live on this day." Swinney then proceeded to go all out. "And I am thinking, 'Wow, Brian Kelly can sing and play? I didn't know that," Swinney said. "So, I'm taking pictures and I'm sending it to Brian Kelly. I am sending all these pictures of Brian Kelly. And then I get on the stage (and take pictures) and I'm just kind of having some fun. I'm like, hey, I got, and I sent all this to Brian Kelly." Then someone told Swinney that this particular person is Brian Kelley, who was part of the country group Florida Georgia Line. "Kath goes, 'Babe, it's Brian Kelley. He's a singer with Florida Georgia Line, And I went, what? I've been firing all these pictures off to Brian Kelly," Swinney said. "He's over there probably going, what the hell? This is an idiot. What is this dude doing? He doesn't know this. He'll know this now, but I was going to wait and tell him this when we got to midfield or whatever, but this will save me and we can just laugh about it. "And so finally he (Kelly) sends me a text, and he says, 'Man, those are great. You just can't get away from Brian Kelly or something like that. And I'm sure he was like, I have no idea what the context of this is," Swinney said. "So anyway, we'll have a laugh over that and to the actual Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, 'Hey, come play in the Valley sometime, man. I'd love to see you.' But I am an idiot."

