Swinney looks to elite players in challenge of beating Georgia in opener

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Elite players on both sides of the ball, a small margin for error, and a game won in the trenches. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already knows what it will take to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in six weeks when the teams open the 2021 season.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will kick it off on Sept. 4th at Bank of America Stadium, which sits just a few blocks from the Westin Charlotte, where Swinney spoke with media as part of the ACC Football Kickoff. Swinney, gathered in front of the largest crowd of reporters and microphones seen during the two-day event, said he remembers all too well what happened to his team when it traveled to Athens in 2014.

“The last Georgia team I saw kicked our butt down in Athens, we got smashed,” Swinney said. “So hopefully this won’t be that version. They were really, really good.”

Todd Gurley rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kick 100 yards for a score. The Bulldogs ran away for a 45-21 victory after the game was tied 21-21 at the half. The game also marked the debut of Clemson freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw a touchdown pass to Charone Peake in the losing effort.

Swinney said that Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are different schematically from that 2014 squad.

“The style of play is a little different, comparing them to that last team, football has evolved a lot since 2014, seven years since we went down there,” said Swinney. “But it still comes down to elite players on both sides, a few plays -- small margin for error, and teams built in the trenches.”

Clemson returns three starters on the offensive line and a wealth of talent on the defensive line, including players like Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, and Justin Mascoll. However, Swinney thinks Georgia may have the edge in overall talent.

“Kirby has done an unbelievable job. They may be the best team in the country. They have recruited well, they’re a play away from already having a national championship under their belt. We have a lot of knowledge of their program. We recruit against them. The state of Georgia is a big recruiting area for us, and obviously for them.”

The Tigers will also see a familiar face that night – former Clemson cornerback was dismissed by Swinney in the spring and will suit up for the Bulldogs after transferring.

“He’s a great player, so it’s a tough challenge,” Swinney said. “I love DK, I’m pulling for him. I hope he has a great year, hopefully, a great season except for one game. DK is a young man I love dearly, but sometimes, there needs to be a change for both sides. I’m happy he’s in a good place, a great program. He’ll be well-coached there, and I just want to see him finish well.”

Swinney was asked if the Bulldogs will have an advantage based on what Kendrick knows about the Clemson schemes.

“You’ll see more and more of this with the transfers, it’s no different than the NFL,” Swinney said. “Tom Brady has got to play the Patriots this year. Hopefully DK doesn’t have quite the intel that Tom Brady may have. But I’m sure his familiarity is a plus for him, but we’re familiar with him, too.”