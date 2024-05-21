Swinney in favor of adding more on-field coaches to staff

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson may soon have more on-field football coaches, and head coach Dabo Swinney thinks it’s the right move. Swinney and the Tigers have long been known for the number of support staff in the program, and at away games, the number of support staff and coaches equals the number of players on the travel roster. However, coaches have been limited to 10 on-field coaches. That might soon change. The Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee put forth a proposal this spring to remove the cap on how many of a program’s staffers can do on-field football coaching, while still limiting off-campus recruiting activities to 10 assistants (or 12 in the FCS) plus the head coach. This would mean hundreds of analysts and quality control coaches around the country could finally coach in practice, something that Swinney would embrace. “I think it's amazing. Well, first of all, it is a rule that it's not been being enforced on any type of consistent basis,” Swinney said on SiriusXM recently. “And so, I think all the coaches are for it, but I think it's awesome because it does create opportunities and paths for guys to get into coaching.” A similar proposal was made a year ago after the NCAA transformation committee discussed it, and many head coaches expected it to pass. They even hired assistant position coaches in December 2022, expecting they’d be on the field. The Division I Council surprisingly rejected it. Now it’s back, and with the current landscape of college football with NIL and the transfer portal, Swinney sees it as a chance to add mentors. “You look at our world now, there's so much going on and I think to be able to have more guys to be able to help teach and instruct and help lead the better,” Swinney said. “And they're there, we have all these staff, and now you don't feel like you're breaking some rule if you talk to a guy or answer a question when coaches are gone recruiting different things. And so it's just a great opportunity for our players, first of all, to have more mentorship, more leadership, but it's also a great opportunity for our staff to be able to develop and so to be able to get true experience helping in practice and so forth.” The NCAA has limited staff sizes since 1976, in an attempt to keep programs’ staff expenses in the same ballpark. In 2017, it expanded on-field staff limits from nine coaches to 10. “So, it's a great thing, and I really hope that passes. I think that's a win for everyone,” Swinney said. “So I'm excited about it, and hopefully, it'll go through in June.”

