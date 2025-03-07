Swinney highlights Davidson and Adams, talks ACC settlement

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Friday’s practice, where he discussed the freshmen, the punting competition, Cade Klubnik and the legal settlement with the ACC. Swinney started off with freshman running back Gideon Davidson. “As advertised. Physically impressive. Just further along than I thought he would be coming in,” Swinney said. “He doesn’t look like a high school kid. He looks like a kid that’s been in college about three years. He’s really thick, strong, and explosive. He’s north of 200 (pounds). He looks great physically, and he’s just what you thought he would be. Really smooth athlete. A lot of confidence. Fast. He’s done a nice job picking things up.” *Swinney said Cade Klubnik has picked up where he left off, and the game has slowed down for him. Swinney said Klubnik is “made of the right stuff” and has made plays so far in camp. Good chemistry with the wide receivers. *Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina needs to “take the next step.” Swinney said by the end of last year he saw Vizzina take a big jump. *True freshman quarterback Chris Denson is “raw” but is a great athlete, a natural. Swinney said Denson “can motor” but he has a lot of work to do and has done a good job of learning. *Wednesday will be the first big scrimmage of the spring – there was a little live work Wednesday and a half-scrimmage Friday. Saturday will be a thud day, and then light work Monday. *Swinney said safety Ronan Hanafin is a work in progress. Hanafin will play boundary/rover, is big and strong and physical and is getting better each day. *Former tight end Markus Dixon has move to defensive end, and Swinney said Dixon “has flashed. He’s a really good athlete and he’s made a good transition. I think he has really taken to it well.” *On transfer defensive end Will Heldt, Swinney said, “This is the first time I've seen him live, but just his strength is he's big, long, strong. He's experienced. He's played a lot of football, he's confident, and the kid's got an unbelievable motor. I mean, the motor's always on. There's just one gear and that’s wide open with him and I love that about him. So still, just like everybody, learning the defense and getting going, but he is just one of those kids you notice.” *Freshman defensive tackle Amare Adams continues to draw praises from coaches and players alike. Swinney said, “He’s one of those guys that matches up with what everybody says about him. He's really, really talented. Got a chance to be a great player.” *Swinney praised AD Graham Neff and the legal staff for the settlement with the ACC, saying, “They did a great job. They keep me in the loop and what I needed to know and whenever I needed to know it. But man, I let them worry about all that stuff, and I'm thankful that for all the lawyers and all the people involved, and it's definitely good for Clemson." *Jack Smith won the first day of competition at punter, but Swinney also praised Will McCune and Robert Gunn.

