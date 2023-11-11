Swinney details fake punt, defensive dominance in win over Jackets

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Other than a fake punt that didn’t work and the reserves giving up yards in the fourth quarter, Clemson put together a solid performance on Military Appreciation Day. It’s also a team that is finally playing its best football. Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the Tigers’ dominant 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech, and he started by saying he was pleased with the crowd. “Again, I thought our crowd was awesome. Noon game, rainy, cold, and then you pull around the curve there, coming to the rock, and you look up there in the top corner and it's full. It's awesome,” Swinney said. “Really appreciate our fans. It's always a special day to do Military Appreciation Day. So many people being honored and remembered, and just a really special day. “Just proud of how our guys played. We're starting to play like I know we can play. It's the first time all year that we won the turnover margin back-to-back. It's amazing how that all goes hand in hand. It's really, truly all about the ball for this team, and I'm really proud of them. We've definitely grown as a team. We're starting to again, play our best football. We're stronger. We're a tougher team mentally and physically. Just proud of them. Creating a little bit of momentum and a lot of good things in that game.” Clemson was 4-of-6 on fourth down, with the fake punt being one not converted early. “Yeah, the fake punt, we said we were going to call it going into the game, and we just didn't quite execute it just right, but that's okay,” Swinney said. “I told them it may not work, get ready to play defense. But don't worry about it. We'll be alright no matter what. We're going to be aggressive. We just didn't quite execute the way we needed to. But it was weird in that we had some 4th-and-shorts, but a couple of them were just field position where you are. You don't have a lot to gain. “But I felt confident about our defense. Then I felt confident in our plan, and I just thought we were efficient. Cade (Klubnik) was in a good rhythm, and our protection was good. I think the longest one was maybe fourth and seven. Is that right? Might have been the longest one we went for. Protection was awesome. He was able to hold the ball and really let the route develop. Beaux (Collins) did a great job really working his route. That was a big one for us right there. But we felt like we could win the trenches.” Clemson’s defense held a Top 15 Georgia Tech offense (yards per game) to just 100 yards through three quarters. “I was really worried about that offense, honestly. They came in here averaging 460-something (465 yards per game), and they've averaged 300 yards rushing in the last three games,” Swinney said. “Our starters held them to like 112 yards. It's incredible. They only had 254, but 142 of that came on the last two drives. When it's 42-7, I have to get guys out. You can't afford to lose a guy 42-7 because you're trying to win a stat game. The positive of that is we had some guys go in there that are in the same meetings and are at the same practices, and everybody wants to play. “Some of those guys got exposed a little bit, and that'll make us better because I know those kids care. Everybody says they're ready to play till it's time to play. We'll have some guys that I think will grow from being in the fire a little bit today. But just, again, awesome. Plus-three in the turnover margin and just another pick-six. I think that ties a school record. It was an awesome performance.” Swinney said the Tigers are also finding a rhythm offensively. “I thought offensively, man, we were strong back-to-back weeks. We're starting to hit our stride a little bit,” he said. “200-200 (rushing and passing), very balanced, 265 rushing, 205 passing, really, really good on third and fourth down. I thought Cade was awesome. He just missed a couple of plays, but he made some big plays with his legs, and he made some great reads and some great throws.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now