Swinney compares Klubnik to Watson, says Briningstool is ready to be 'the guy'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Fall camp is coming to a close, the Tigers will start preparing next week for the season opener against Duke, and head coach Dabo Swinney told the media Wednesday that several players are stepping to the forefront. He even compared Cade Klubnik to Clemson great Deshaun Watson. The Tigers will have a light workout today and then take most of the weekend off. The Tigers will practice Monday and Tuesday and then have next Wednesday off for the first day of classes. Then it’s all about the season opener at Duke on Labor Day. The Tigers scrimmaged in Death Valley Wednesday – the last full scrimmage of camp – and Swinney was asked about the emergence of Klubnik. “He's done a great job of really asserting himself as the leader,” Swinney said. “Just responding to whatever situation we put him in out here...He's been outstanding the whole camp. Same guy. What I love about him is he can make a bad play and he'll bounce right back. Come right back. I love that about him. Kinda like Deshaun (Watson) in that regard. Deshaun would throw an interception in a heartbeat, right? But nobody panicked because you knew you were going to score 40. You just have that same feel with Cade. “He’s just got the right mentality...he loves ball. He loves practice and he loves meetings. And he just has this energy that lifts everyone. He’s been really, really, really good. He’s the key to us. If he stays healthy, we have a chance to be a good football team.” One of Klubnik’s main targets is tight end Jake Briningstool. “Jake has been ready to be the guy since he’s been here… he wanted to be the guy, but he wasn’t ready to be the guy,” Swinney said of Briningstool. “Maturity-wise he wasn’t quite there, physically he wasn’t right there... I am proud of him. He has done great. The sky is the limit for this guy. He’s got his body in the right spot. He’s smart. He doesn’t make many mental errors. He has elite ball skills and he’s hyper-competitive… There is no limit for him. He has two years left, and he can be as good as we’ve had or the best; he’s got that type of ability in him.” Several second-team players are starting to stand out as well. "There were several. I continue to be impressed with the young secondary,” Swinney said. “I am impressed with the backup 'backers; those guys are starting to get better. There are guys who are flashing on the defensive line that played with more discipline today. I thought our second offensive line took a step forward today. “I love what I see out of the receivers. Tyler Brown continues to step up and Tink (Misun Kelley), those guys have done a nice job." Freshman safety Khalil Barnes will play early. “He’ll play. He’ll be on special teams, that’s a third of the game,” Swinney said. “We need guys who will have big roles on special teams. I think he plays early. He can compete with anyone we have. He is a talented young player who gets it… I think he is game ready. We wouldn’t hesitate to put him in a game." Swinney has been impressed with the play of Ryan Linthicum at center and feels confident with him and Trent Howard at that spot. "I think we have three centers, Trent (Howard) has played a lot of guard and has bumped out and played right tackle. We have some flexibility there. Linthicum can also play guard. They have done a good job because I don’t really notice them."

